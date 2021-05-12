Alex Gonzaga shares update on dream house with Mikee Morada

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-vlogger Alex Gonzaga shared an update on her dream house with husband Mikee Morada.

The newlyweds received a house and lot in Batangas from Mikee’s parents as wedding gift.

During Shopee’s recent virtual press conference launching her as the new ambassador, Alex said they already have an architect and interior designer.

"We have already the architect, the interior designer, the contractor which is Mommy Pinty," Alex said.

Alex shared the they are just waiting for the approval of the village, which was delayed by the pandemic.

"Ano na lang po kami, we're just waiting. Siyempre po nagkapandemic so medyo natagalan po talaga iyong mga approval. Tapos nag-ECQ po recently so we're just waiting for the approval of the village,” she said.

"And then after, permits. Sa munisipyo po iyong sa next pa namin. E, since nag-ECQ, nag-close po iyong mga offices kaya medyo matagalan pa," she added.

Alex and Mikee are staying at the vlogger's home in Taytay, Rizal while waiting for their house to be finished.

Alex was recently tapped as the face of Shopee’s Payday Sales. The actress will act as Filipinos’ payday shopping buddy as she shares the best money-saving deals to enjoy at the Payday Sales.

“We’re excited to kick off our 5.15 Payday Sale with Alex Gonzaga, who is one of the most beloved TV and social media personalities of her generation. With her quirky, vibrant character and ability to connect with Filipinos, we believe Alex is the perfect person to guide shoppers as they try to spend their money wisely by looking for all the best deals on the platform. We hope Filipinos will be able to maximize their money’s worth this akinse with all the discounts and rewards Shopee has to offer at the 5.15 Payday Sale,” said Ruoshan Tao, Head of Marketing at Shopee Philippines.