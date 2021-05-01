Launching the car of tomorrow

Lexus, renowned for its reliable and topnotch luxury vehicles, launched the world’s first self-charging luxury hybrid in 2004. Today, the majority of luxury self-charging hybrids on the road are Lexus. With almost two million of Lexus’ luxury hybrids sold globally, Lexus is the only premium brand with over 15 years of experience in the sales and servicing of hybrid cars. It has the widest range of self-charging hybrids available, with five different models ranging from compact to SUV, sedans and coupés in the Philippines.

Lexus has positioned Hybrid Drive as its key technology in addressing environmental issues in the 21st century, and it intends to enhance its hybrid lineup while encouraging the widespread use of hybrids.

Lexus’ core vehicle technology will help reduce CO2 emissions while providing a pleasurable driving experience. Ambitious goals have been set by Lexus for 2050, and even more Lexus models will be available with hybrid technology before then, helping pave the way for a greener future.

The NX 300H is perfect for sustainable city and outdoor living in this stylish luxury SUV.

