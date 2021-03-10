MANILA, Philippines — Since March is National Fire Prevention Month, cases of burning houses usually rise during this month that ushers in the hot and humid summer months.

With this in mind and the pandemic, safety and security are on top of the concerns of many homes. Of course, maintaining a pleasant-looking abode is still recommended because a well-kept and visually appealing home affects the mood, and in effect, mental wellbeing of the family.

Here are some tips to achieve a safe and beautiful home.

Entryway

Home sanitation stations can look minimalist with just a bottle of alcohol, but a well-planned and complete set-up can look as pleasing if done right.

Establish a flow to create a space that makes sense. Start with a foot bath to clean shoe soles, followed by disinfectants to sanitize your hands, keys and other items. Have a nearby hamper to leave dirty clothes in and a trash bin to dispose face masks. Finally, keep a clear path to the bathroom so you can immediately wash off remnants of the outside world.

Living room, home office, bedroom

These rooms should be given extra attention when it comes to safety since they are also the most frequented spots.

Achieve a safe walking area by keeping floors clear of cables, toys and other clutter that you or others might trip on. If you're into gardening, research your houseplants and keep poisonous ones away from kids and pets. Never overload extension cords and always unplug electronics when not in use. This not only keep you safe from electrical hazards, but it will also help you achieve a clean look in your rooms.

Bathroom

Proper storage and placement of bathroom essentials and gadgets can keep this private space safe while looking good.

Ensure safety with small practices such as keeping your caddy within easy rich of the shower. Meanwhile, store chemical cleaners away from children's reach and in a lidded container. You can keep that fancy rug by the door, but stick non-slip bath grips underneath to keep it steady. Most importantly, place a good distance between your electrical devices and water sources.

Kitchen

Maintaining an organized and aesthetically pleasing kitchen can be a challege. Follow a smart layout with room for a lot of storage spaces and right tools.

Arrange appliances in a way that reduces movement since you're often handling hot, sharp or fragile tools. The typical kitchen flow is fridge, prep counter then stove. Keep seldom-used cooking appliances in cabinets to lessen countertop items and bring them out only when needed. This can remind you to unplug them before leaving.

Keep your kitchen intact and beautiful by choosing safe and trusted kitchen fuel like Solane LPG. Make it sure it is verified Solane because copycats and illegal refillers abound.

Observe these simple steps and you can have that peace of mind while basking in a home that's well-kept and well-designed.