OH YES, ITâ€™S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - December 19, 2020 - 12:00am

Jewelmer is providing people a way to commemorate a year that has taught the world how to cherish those we hold dear and find joy in the precious moments of our everyday lives.

The international luxury brand’s holiday jewelry collection symbolizes the golden miracles in our lives: moments, milestones, and people who have brought us happiness, peace, and love.

For the month of December, a portion of every purchase of a Jewelmer Golden Gift pendant will go to MovEd Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to providing early childhood care, education, and development programs to children in underserved communities.

Celebrate life’s golden miracles and share the golden gift of magic during the most wonderful time of the year.

 

1 hour ago
