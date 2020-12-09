THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Honda rolls out new City model with free air purifier as COVID-19 response
The 5th generation City is now longer by 111 mm, wider by 54 mm, and lowered by 10mm, compared to the 4th generation. 
Photo release
Honda rolls out new City model with free air purifier as COVID-19 response
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2020 - 5:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — As some companies have already started rolling out a somewhat mixed work arrangement prompted by the easing of nationwide quarantine restrictions, mobility has started to become a necessity, once more.

This time around, international car company Honda Philippines' research shows that more and more people now are opting to use their personal vehicles for safety reasons or deciding to purchase a vehicle altogether, given the significant price drop being offered by many car companies nowadays. And while commuting is still available, it is understandably not an option for many, at least until a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is finally made available.

As such, Honda Philippines recently celebrated its 30th anniversary with the launch of the new CR-V and the All-New City. Derived from the grand concept of Heroic Beauty CUV, the new CR-V has been updated with a powerful and efficient turbo diesel engine and seven-seater capacity.

The new CR-V has a redesigned exterior that gives it a modern appearance. Up front, the new CR-V features a newly redesigned front bumper, new chrome grille wing, and chrome bumper accents. Light-emitting diode (LED) Headlights alongside LED Fog lights now also come standard across all variants, while the top SX Diesel 9AT AWD is now equipped with front sequential turn signal.

Meanwhile, the 5th generation all-new Honda City features stylish exterior design, more interior space and advanced technology, asserting the brand's 2030 vision of leading the advancement of mobility and enabling people around the world to improve their daily lives.

Introduced in the Philippines last 1996, the Honda City was first launched as an exclusive model for the Asian region and has become HCPI’s best-selling model over the years with over 131,000 units sold.

The all-new City’s exterior boasts of a thick long nose, lowered full height and widened full width. The 5th generation City is now longer by 111 mm, wider by 54 mm, and lowered by 10mm, compared to the 4th generation. It sports a new Chrome Front Grille that is paired with a new Front Bumper. The front fascia is even more stylish now with its new LED Daytime Running Lights across all variants that expresses its integrated solid wing face, and presents Halogen Projector Headlights for other variants. At the back, rear LED Tail Lamp is also now standard across all variants.

The City is now being sold with discounts of up to P120,000 and comes with a free air purifier, which will provide clean air within the cabin, ensuring a safe drive during the new normal.

HONDA PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
46 minutes ago
Honda rolls out new City model with free air purifier as COVID-19 response
By Jan Milo Severo | 46 minutes ago
Honda Philippines celebrated its 30th anniversary with the launch of the New Honda CR-V and the All-New Honda City.
Modern Living
fbfb
4 days ago
Blessings from Baby
By Johnny Litton | 4 days ago
The ever-so-tireless philanthropist Baby De Jesus recently met with some of her likeminded friends to discuss ideas on how...
Modern Living
fbfb
11 days ago
The portable speaker gets more powerful
By Scott Garceau | 11 days ago
The boom box is back. Not the old school, LL Cool J kickin’ speakers, held aloft on a shoulder to maximize ear con...
Modern Living
fbfb
18 days ago
Rotary helps save the lives of stroke patients
By Johnny Litton | 18 days ago
Helping marginalized patients since 1910, the Philippine General Hospital is one of the oldest institutions and is known as...
Modern Living
fbfb
32 days ago
The Zobels on love, empathy, joy, hope and being happy this Christmas
By Millet M. Mananquil | 32 days ago
How do you define happiness? What really makes you happy?
Modern Living
fbfb
67 days ago
Turning pots, stones and glass into art
By Paulo Alcazaren | 67 days ago
This week we visit three moms, all with creative flair.
Modern Living
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with