Honda rolls out new City model with free air purifier as COVID-19 response

MANILA, Philippines — As some companies have already started rolling out a somewhat mixed work arrangement prompted by the easing of nationwide quarantine restrictions, mobility has started to become a necessity, once more.

This time around, international car company Honda Philippines' research shows that more and more people now are opting to use their personal vehicles for safety reasons or deciding to purchase a vehicle altogether, given the significant price drop being offered by many car companies nowadays. And while commuting is still available, it is understandably not an option for many, at least until a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is finally made available.

As such, Honda Philippines recently celebrated its 30th anniversary with the launch of the new CR-V and the All-New City. Derived from the grand concept of Heroic Beauty CUV, the new CR-V has been updated with a powerful and efficient turbo diesel engine and seven-seater capacity.

The new CR-V has a redesigned exterior that gives it a modern appearance. Up front, the new CR-V features a newly redesigned front bumper, new chrome grille wing, and chrome bumper accents. Light-emitting diode (LED) Headlights alongside LED Fog lights now also come standard across all variants, while the top SX Diesel 9AT AWD is now equipped with front sequential turn signal.

Meanwhile, the 5th generation all-new Honda City features stylish exterior design, more interior space and advanced technology, asserting the brand's 2030 vision of leading the advancement of mobility and enabling people around the world to improve their daily lives.

Introduced in the Philippines last 1996, the Honda City was first launched as an exclusive model for the Asian region and has become HCPI’s best-selling model over the years with over 131,000 units sold.

The all-new City’s exterior boasts of a thick long nose, lowered full height and widened full width. The 5th generation City is now longer by 111 mm, wider by 54 mm, and lowered by 10mm, compared to the 4th generation. It sports a new Chrome Front Grille that is paired with a new Front Bumper. The front fascia is even more stylish now with its new LED Daytime Running Lights across all variants that expresses its integrated solid wing face, and presents Halogen Projector Headlights for other variants. At the back, rear LED Tail Lamp is also now standard across all variants.

The City is now being sold with discounts of up to P120,000 and comes with a free air purifier, which will provide clean air within the cabin, ensuring a safe drive during the new normal.