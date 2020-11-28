THE BUDGETARIAN
Grand Hyatt Manila provides a grand escape
Department of Tourism (DOT) secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat is welcomed by Federal Land Inc. chairman Alfred Ty, Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Corp. president Hans Hauri, and Grand Hyatt Manila general manager and area vice president Gottfried Bogensperger as she inspects the hotel for its reopening.
Grand Hyatt Manila provides a grand escape
OH YES, IT'S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - November 28, 2020 - 12:00am

Luxury five-star hotel Grand Hyatt Manila, led by the indefatigable Federal Land Inc. chairman Alfred Ty, Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Corp. president Hans Hauri, and Grand Hyatt Manila general manager and area vice president Gottfried Bogensperger, opens its doors to those who wish to escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Since Manila is now in general community quarantine (GCQ), the Department of Tourism has provided a few hotels with certificates of authority to operate for staycations (CAOS), and Grand Hyatt Manila is one of them. With the CAOS, leisure guests may unwind in the hotel’s top-notch facilities such as gyms, swimming pools, restaurants and other food and beverage outlets, except for bars, which remain prohibited in GCQ areas.

Feel right at home and relax on a most comfortable king bed during your staycation in a grand deluxe room at Grand Hyatt Manila.

The five-star hotel is ensuring everyone’s safety as well, with everyone undergoing health and safety checks and following social distancing and sanitation guidelines. Guests will also be entitled to two complimentary rapid antigen tests when they book a Grand Escape staycation package, as well as a complimentary breakfast, 20 percent off dining, 50 percent off laundry services, and more.

Truly, Grand Hyatt Manila offers guests a worry-free stay by complying with strict international and local hygiene standards. Book a room by Dec. 15 for stays until Aug. 31, 2021, for as low as P12,000. For inquiries and reservations, call 8838-1234 or e-mail sea.reservations@hyatt.com.

Unwind by the pool while enjoying some refreshments.

GRAND HYATT
