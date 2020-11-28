RLC Launches myRLC

RLC Residences, a residential division brand of Robinsons Land Corporation, recently launched a homeowner’s web-based portal called myRLC that aims to address condominium residents' daily concerns.

The project is part of the company’s digital transformation program to provide a delightful and convenient customer experience for its clients. Thanks to myRLC, residents can now accomplish their tasks, process their inquiries, and so much more from the comforts of their home or office.

MyRLC is also an efficient way to disseminate community updates and information. Residents can also now access their billing statements and pay their dues with just a few clicks. They can also easily file forms for gate passes or work permits digitally using their myRLC account.

The portal also has an online digital concierge for home repairs and maintenance, and a community marketplace that allows enterprising residents to sell or buy items from residents within their community.

MyRLC is currently available to 14 of RLC’s residential properties and is expected to expand to all of their developments.

“We strive to continuously elevate the services we provide in the residential developments,” said RLC Residences business general unit manager Henry Yap. “MyRLC surely takes us another step towards that very path. We are very proud to be able to introduce this, especially during a time when staying indoors and avoiding physical contact are very important to our overall health and safety.”