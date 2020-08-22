COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
An exceptional entrepreneur
Men of Extraordinary Influence 2017 awardee Fred Yuson together with fellow awardees (from left) Megaworld Corp. SVP Kevin Tan, Presidential Communications Operations Office secretary Martin Andanar, City of Dreams Manila property president Geoff Andres, Udenna Corp. chairman Dennis Uy, Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, and Cebu Landmasters, Inc. chairman and CEO Jose Soberano III
OH YES, IT'S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - August 22, 2020 - 12:00am

Trailblazer Fred Yuson has proven himself an entrepreneur with remarkable foresight that has led him to successful business ventures such as Yuson Commercial Investments Corp., Davao Global Township, Paragon and Messatierra Davao, Matina IT Park, Aposento Makati and Davao, Camera Club of Philippines and Mutya ng Pilipinas, to name a few.

He is also the indefatigable president and CEO of CWC International, CWC Interiors and CWC Solutions, which have been leading the office fit-out business for almost 30 years, providing high-quality premium furniture and architectural products.

CWC has been the exclusive distributor of Herman Miller in the Philippines for the past 27 years, garnering repeated awards as Dealer of the Year for Asia year on year. Fred is a firm believer that the success of the company all through these years is largely because of its commitment to provide value through innovative solutions, and by always being at the forefront of change. He has brought CWC to new heights even during this time of pandemic through various Herman Miller campaigns and understands the change in trends that the new norm poses.

“We found our blue ocean by looking to the opportunities instead of just focusing on the threats,” Fred said. “We saw that the way of life would change, the way of working will change and we sought to capitalize and provide value by offering a proposition which was still true to our business.”

The exceptional entrepreneur also believes that in times of crises, leaders need to take charge. “Leaders need to take responsibility, ownership and accountability. It starts from our own circles — we need to take care of our own. Leaders also need to be strong communicators. We need to ensure that we get important information out so that people are able to execute well and are able to adjust in a variety of situations because they understand the direction.”

