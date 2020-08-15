COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Social innovation through scholarships


OH YES, ITâ€™S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - August 15, 2020 - 12:00am

Rotary Club Makati Ayala Triangle (RCMAT), in cooperation with the CIE Global Colleges Graduate Studies Department and led by my friend, the inspiring and hardworking RCMAT Perfect Vision president and CIE British School, CIE Global Colleges founder, president and CEO Prof. Nelia Cruz Sarcol, initiated a project open to any Rotary Club members of District 3830 and other districts. The project is envisioned to be the first of several national scholarships that will eventually be launched as part of Teacher Nelia’s human resource development agenda advocacy. It is a scholarship for a Master in Management Degree, with special interest in Social Innovation, for any member of Rotary Club, via blended learning approach. The course is free and is open to twenty scholars. CIE is a non-stock and non-profit, and a highly respected educational institution and duly recognized by CHED. CIE is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. These scholarships are their way of giving back to the Filipino people that focus on Social Innovation wherein the theses/action research of the scholars are expected to have high impact on community development.

Scholars accepted to this Master in Management Degree Program are required to write an action research/thesis based on two 2 general areas for their research proposal.

The topics of their research proposals must explore the creation of social enterprises for communities in the Philippines with untapped tourism potential, or come up with socio-economic intervention strategies for wayward, high risk youth in Manila’s “inner-cities,” similar to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the America. The best action research/thesis may even win a P200,000 start-up capital.

CIE students: Therese Melgo, Marcko Durano, Christian Buhisan and Bea Garcia with (standing) William Wong, Uco Trotin, Kyle Wong, Jin Nam and Ariel Lua

Applicants must first submit a letter of intent explaining why they are interested in tackling the required action research/thesis topics,  a comprehensive resume, letters of recommendation from their Rotary Club President and District Governor, and a copy of his college bachelor’s degree transcript of records. The Rotary Club where the accepted scholar belongs shall adopt this project as their own project at no cost to their Rotary Clubs and must report such as a joint project worth P480,000 pesos per scholar. Known for always paying it forward, CIE has a tradition that every time a paying student enrolls in their school, a new scholarship is created.

For more information, interested parties may email annemay.alo@cie.edujudith.raagas@cie.edu , rcmatsarcol@gmail.com and iskolarngbayan@cie.edu with the subject “RCMAT-CIE-NCS Master in Management Scholarship.” Online classes will start on Sept. 28.

CIE students: Kelvin Lou, Rachel Young, Ellenly Uraya, Angelie Paray, Liam Macasucol and Victor Bontuyan

 

