Wilcon opens in Bulacan and Albay

The Philippines’ leading retailer of home-building supplies, Wilcon Depot, successfully launched two new branches in Calumpit and San Jose Del Monte City in Bulacan, and its largest branch in Bicol, located in Daraga, Albay.

Under the leadership of the astute Wilcon founder and chairman emeritus William Belo, president and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, SEVP-COO Rosemarie Ong and EVP-chief product officer Careen Belo, the launch was attended by Bulacan’s and Albay’s highest officials and the company’s longtime partners.

Thanks to Wilcon’s vital presence in the areas, customers now have a one-stop shop for all their home-building necessities.