COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Calumpit, Bulacan Mayor Jessie De Jesus, Wilcon president and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando, Wilcon SEVP-COO Rosemarie Ong and Calumpit, Bulacan Vice Mayor Victor De Belen during the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Wilcon Calumpit
Wilcon opens in Bulacan and Albay
OH YES, IT’S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - July 25, 2020 - 12:00am

The Philippines’ leading retailer of home-building supplies, Wilcon Depot, successfully launched two new branches in Calumpit and San Jose Del Monte City in Bulacan, and its largest branch in Bicol, located in Daraga, Albay.

Under the leadership of the astute Wilcon founder and chairman emeritus William Belo, president and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, SEVP-COO Rosemarie Ong and EVP-chief product officer Careen Belo, the launch was attended by Bulacan’s and Albay’s highest officials and the company’s longtime partners.

Thanks to Wilcon’s vital presence in the areas, customers now have a one-stop shop for all their home-building necessities.

WILCON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Korean superstars’ super homes
By Monique Toda | 1 hour ago
Lee Min-ho and Hyun Bin are neighbors, G-Dragon and Kim Soo-hyun enjoy Han River views
Modern Living
fbfb
1 hour ago
A camera so cool even Christophe Waltz wants one
By Scott Garceau | 1 hour ago
I was able to see the new Leica M10-R unveiled over a laptop screen, in more or less sharp detail, but not able to hold it....
Modern Living
fbfb
1 hour ago
Wilcon opens in Bulacan and Albay
By Johnny Litton | 1 hour ago
The Philippines’ leading retailer of home-building supplies, Wilcon Depot, successfully launched two new branches in...
Modern Living
fbfb
7 days ago
Artefino reimagines itself for the WFH world
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 7 days ago
‘We curated products to revolve around the theme of “The Quarantine Home and Lifestyle,”’ says Cedie...
Modern Living
fbfb
7 days ago
Deco delight
By Paulo Alcazaren | 7 days ago
This fascinating style of architecture is found all over the country but is not appreciated by the general public, most government...
Modern Living
fbfb
7 days ago
Belo brings on the glow
By Johnny Litton | 7 days ago
Belo Medical Group, led by the always radiant and inspiring CEO and founder Dr. Vicki Belo, recently revealed the secret to...
Modern Living
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with