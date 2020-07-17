Be 'quaran-tidy': Jennylyn Mercado shares home organizing tips

MANILA, Philippines — “Descendants of the Sun” star Jennylyn Mercado is channeling her inner Marie Kondo as she teaches Filipinos a few tricks about modern living.

During the "DOTS How To Do It" Facebook Live event titled "How To Keep Your Home Organized," the Kapuso actress shared practical advice on ensuring that your living space is in top shape especially since everyone will essentially be indoors for the time being.



Here’s what Jennylyn discovered in her own organizing journey.

Where to start

Single out the home spaces which you most frequent and prioritize these for organizing.

For Jennylyn, these were her bathroom and closet.

“Piliin natin kung ano 'yung mga lugar na kung saan mo madalas ginagamit. Kunyari saan ba 'yung lugar na madalas mo ginagamit o pinupuntahan?”

Don’t buy containers immediately

Skip out on purchasing containers for sorting tiny objects in order to save money and space.

Jennyly instead suggested recycling old boxes of gadgets like laptops and cellphones for this purpose.

“Usually meron kang makikita na mare-recycle mo pa like kunyare example ‘yung mga boxes... box ng laptop medyo malaki. ‘Yung box ng laptop naman hindi mo naman talaga ginagamit so pwedeng tanggalin mo ‘yung pinaka takip. Tapos pwede mong ipasok sa drawer ‘yung kalahati ng box na ‘yun at pwede mong lagyan ng iba’t ibang mga gamit. Or lalagyan ng cellphone pwedeng pang-organize din ng maliliit na stuff.”

If ever one needs to buy a container for organizing their belongings, Jennylyn advised measuring these in order to avoid wasting precious space.

Take things one at a time

Focus on one area or room at a time to maximize efficiency. Ensure that your organization process has a logical flow.

“Magko-concentrate muna tayo one cabinet or one drawer at a time para hindi tayo nao-overwhelm... Magsa-start ka sa left to right or right to left tapos doon naman sa taas pababa. So isa-isa. Hindi pwedeng ‘yung tumatalon-talon ka kasi mas magulo, mas hindi ka matatapos.”

SEAS acronym

S: Sort things by category. “Pagsasama-samahin natin lahat ng mga pare-parehong gamit.”

E: Edit your things. “Tanggalin ‘yung mga items na hindi na nagse-serve sa inyong current life.”

A: Assign proper place, proper containers. “Kung saan may pinaka-sense na nakalagay.”

S: Stay organized. “Pwede kayong mag-label.”

