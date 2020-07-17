COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Singer-actress Jennylyn Mercado
Pang-Masa/File
Be 'quaran-tidy': Jennylyn Mercado shares home organizing tips
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2020 - 3:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Descendants of the Sun” star Jennylyn Mercado is channeling her inner Marie Kondo as she teaches Filipinos a few tricks about modern living.

During the "DOTS How To Do It" Facebook Live event titled "How To Keep Your Home Organized," the Kapuso actress shared practical advice on ensuring that your living space is in top shape especially since everyone will essentially be indoors for the time being.

 


Here’s what Jennylyn discovered in her own organizing journey.

Where to start

Single out the home spaces which you most frequent and prioritize these for organizing.

For Jennylyn, these were her bathroom and closet.

“Piliin natin kung ano 'yung mga lugar na kung saan mo madalas ginagamit. Kunyari saan ba 'yung lugar na madalas mo ginagamit o pinupuntahan?”

Don’t buy containers immediately

Skip out on purchasing containers for sorting tiny objects in order to save money and space. 

Jennyly instead suggested recycling old boxes of gadgets like laptops and cellphones for this purpose.

“Usually meron kang makikita na mare-recycle mo pa like kunyare example ‘yung mga boxes... box ng laptop medyo malaki. ‘Yung box ng laptop naman hindi mo naman talaga ginagamit so pwedeng tanggalin mo ‘yung pinaka takip. Tapos pwede mong ipasok sa drawer ‘yung kalahati ng box na ‘yun at pwede mong lagyan ng iba’t ibang mga gamit. Or lalagyan ng cellphone pwedeng pang-organize din ng maliliit na stuff.”

If ever one needs to buy a container for organizing their belongings, Jennylyn advised measuring these in order to avoid wasting precious space.

Take things one at a time

Focus on one area or room at a time to maximize efficiency. Ensure that your organization process has a logical flow.

“Magko-concentrate muna tayo one cabinet or one drawer at a time para hindi tayo nao-overwhelm... Magsa-start ka sa left to right or right to left tapos doon naman sa taas pababa. So isa-isa. Hindi pwedeng ‘yung tumatalon-talon ka kasi mas magulo, mas hindi ka matatapos.”

SEAS acronym

S: Sort things by category. “Pagsasama-samahin natin lahat ng mga pare-parehong gamit.”
E: Edit your things. “Tanggalin ‘yung mga items na hindi na nagse-serve sa inyong current life.”
A: Assign proper place, proper containers. “Kung saan may pinaka-sense na nakalagay.”
S: Stay organized. “Pwede kayong mag-label.”

RELATED: 'Baka gusto n'yo mauna': Jennylyn Mercado reacts to Dela Rosa's suggestion for ABS-CBN employees to find new jobs

JENNYLYN MERCADO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
6 days ago
This stone house in antique puts us in touch with a glorious past
By Loren Legarda Deputy Speaker and Representative of the Lone District of Antique | 6 days ago
I was nurtured in an environment immersed in art and culture with the influence of my late mother, Bessie. I dabbled in the...
Modern Living
fbfb
6 days ago
Relive your favorite dining experience in the new normal
By Hannah Mallorca | 6 days ago
Many times you can’t help but reminisce about the moments where you can share meals, make memories with friends, or...
Modern Living
fbfb
6 days ago
Take out and Delishvery: The ‘new normal’ for restos at RWM 2.0
By Lai S. Reyes | 6 days ago
As containment measures are slowly being eased and economic activities are being reactivated, Resorts World Manila, the country’s...
Modern Living
fbfb
6 days ago
An impressive showroom
By Johnny Litton | 6 days ago
International property development leader Hongkong Land and Philippine real estate giant Robinsons Land Corporation formally...
Modern Living
fbfb
13 days ago
Bali and the lockdown inspire Ito Kish’s new collection
By Tanya T. Lara | 13 days ago
If there is one thing I’ve learned after more than 90 days in quarantine, it’s that you have to be hopeful about...
Modern Living
fbfb
13 days ago
The one-square-meter garden
13 days ago
he quarantine lockdown in the past three months has forced everyone to stay home to stay safe.
Modern Living
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with