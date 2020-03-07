ALLURE
Marco Polo Plaza Cebu (MPPC) RBE director Joward Tongco, executive chef Juanito Abangan, general manager Brian Connelly and resident manager Michaela Priesner with Sugbo Mercado founding partner Michael Karlo Lim
The ultimate Cebu fiesta oh yes, it’s johnny
Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - March 7, 2020 - 12:00am

The Queen City of the South’s favorite buffet and well-loved food market recently teamed up for the ultimate Cebu fiesta – Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s (MPPC) iconic culinary journey, Sugbusog.

Under the leadership of the indefatigable MPPC general manager Brian Connelly, hardworking resident manager Michaela Priesner and diligent director of sales and marketing Lara Constantino-Scarrow, the top-notch five-star hotel teamed up with Cebu’s fastest growing food market, Sugbo Mercado, headed by founding partner Michael Karlo Lim, to showcase their bestsellers to the Café Marco guests.

