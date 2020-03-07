The ultimate Cebu fiesta oh yes, it’s johnny

The Queen City of the South’s favorite buffet and well-loved food market recently teamed up for the ultimate Cebu fiesta – Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s (MPPC) iconic culinary journey, Sugbusog.

Under the leadership of the indefatigable MPPC general manager Brian Connelly, hardworking resident manager Michaela Priesner and diligent director of sales and marketing Lara Constantino-Scarrow, the top-notch five-star hotel teamed up with Cebu’s fastest growing food market, Sugbo Mercado, headed by founding partner Michael Karlo Lim, to showcase their bestsellers to the Café Marco guests.