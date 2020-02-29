Rotary Club of Makati Uptown is ruby red

Rotary Club of Makati Uptown (RCMU), led by its indefatigable champion president Flore Gatpayat and the very hardworking Dr. Mildred Vitangcol, the club’s past president and newly-elected district governor nominee-designate of Rotary District 3830, recently held its 15th founding anniversary and Thanksgiving Celebration at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila.

The event was attended by a bevy of dignitaries and guests from the various Rotary Clubs and other public and private sectors in Metro Manila. The guests enjoyed a lavish dinner and spectacular performances – a fitting way to commemorate the club’s 15 years of service to humanity.