ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Rotary Club of Lipa West’s Rochelle Schmidt and president elect Fatima Gammad Acuña, Rotary Club of Makati Uptown (RCMU) champion president Flore Gatpayat and Aimee Divinagracia with (standing, from left) District 3820 governor Everett Olivan, District 3830 governor Ador Tolentino, District 3820 deputy governor Gina Sy, RCMU past president and newly-elected District 3830 district governor nominee-designate Dr. Mildred Vitangcol with RCMU president-elect Jun Lapada
Rotary Club of Makati Uptown is ruby red
OH YES, IT’S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - February 29, 2020 - 12:00am

Rotary Club of Makati Uptown (RCMU), led by its indefatigable champion president Flore Gatpayat and the very hardworking Dr. Mildred Vitangcol, the club’s past president and newly-elected district governor nominee-designate of Rotary District 3830, recently held its 15th founding anniversary and Thanksgiving Celebration at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila.

The event was attended by a bevy of dignitaries and guests from the various Rotary Clubs and other public and private sectors in Metro Manila. The guests enjoyed a lavish dinner and spectacular performances – a fitting way to commemorate the club’s 15 years of service to humanity. 

District 3800 past district governor Benny Ricafort and wife Nona with Francis Ong

LIPA RCMU
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
How to make interiors bloom
By Ricky Toledo,Chito Vijandre | 1 hour ago
When your home needs a pick-me-up or you want to give it that festive air that will make it more conducive for a celebration...
Modern Living
fbfb
7 days ago
How Mark Wilson’s wearable history made me rediscover him in another light — on the dancefloor
By Stephanie Zubiri-Crespi | 7 days ago
While our paths had crossed several times in the usual circuit of Manila socials, the first time I ever really got to know...
Modern Living
fbfb
7 days ago
A joint celebration
By Johnny Litton | 7 days ago
Lexus Manila Inc. (LMI) led by president Raymond Rodriguez, together with Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company (Metrobank)...
Modern Living
fbfb
14 days ago
Nesting with Jam Chan-Cua
By Stephanie Zubiri-Crespi | 14 days ago
‘We got a designer and told her, ‘Okay, this is my style, this is his style can you blend them together, so...
Modern Living
fbfb
21 days ago
Shadows, light and things that spark joy in Kaye Tinga
By Tanya T. Lara | 21 days ago
‘I have a store that’s a showroom, but for my house it was important to me that as soon as you walk in, it feels...
Modern Living
fbfb
21 days ago
Mellie’s millennial moment
By Johnny Litton | 21 days ago
Ablaza celebrations have been known for being among the best parties in town, and Consul of Guatemala Mellie Ablaza’s...
Modern Living
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with