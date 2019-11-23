RLC Fights for the Planet

Robinsons Galleria, the flagship mall of Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC), once again showed support to Filipino artists as it hosted another art exhibition featuring eleven talented painters from Malabon. Entitled Kulay Kapaligiran by Sining Tambobong, the exhibit was mounted at the level 3 Veranda of Robinsons Galleria in Quezon City. The artworks shed light on the beauty of Malabon and how climate change affects nature. Congratulations to Robinsons Land Corporation for another successful exhibit!

RLC Helps the Environment through Art

The destination of choice for wonderful and worthwhile art exhibits, Robinsons Galleria —flagship mall of Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) ­— recently hosted the Baybay Art Society, a talented group of artists and sculptors based in Laguna in an exhibit held at the mall’s Upper Veranda. Entitled Remediated, the exhibit displayed over 50 stunning pieces that focused on the group’s love for the environment and passion for its preservation. The sculptures, in particular, used recycled materials. It was a poignant way of bringing awareness to all the ways climate change is transforming our planet and what we can do to help stop it.

Artistic hands of the young and the young at heart

Robinsons Galleria was once again filled with beautiful artworks created by talented artists whose ages range from four to 70 years old. Entitled “Art Journey,” the 2019 Art Smart Exhibit gave art students the opportunity to express themselves through the visual medium. Held at Level 3 Veranda of the well-loved mall, the exhibit showcased the potential of each student as well as their unique personalities. Art Smart was founded by Aubrey Rose Bea-Decloedt and continues to play a major role in enhancing the creativity and imagination of its students.