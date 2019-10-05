ALLURE
A ‘Steph’ Towards Harvey
OH YES, IT’S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - October 5, 2019 - 12:00am

An unforgettable and magical celebration of true love and a promise of forever took place at the elegant wedding of Harvey Uy, son of Andy and Karen Uy, and Stephanie Bangayan, daughter of Ruben and Cathy Bangayan. After almost a decade of being together, the couple finally sealed their commitment in holy matrimony during the moving ceremony held at Sta. Ana Parish Church in Davao City followed by a wonderful and stylish reception at SMX Convention Center Davao. Surrounded by their families and friends, the couple marked a new chapter in their story, proving that nothing is impossible for two hearts who long to be with each other forever. Congratulations and best wishes, Harvey and Stephanie!

Jewelmer Celebrates True Love and Commitment

A Decade of Spicy Goodness

Sunrise Buckets, a well-loved restaurant of choice for delectable chicken wings in a bucket, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary in its branch at Power Plant Mall, Makati City. Led by founders and chefs Abigail Co-Haw and Bridget Co, Sunrise Buckets is famous for 25 mouthwatering sauces which are all original blends made from premium spices, chili peppers, Italian cheese, Jalapeño peppers and many more. The restaurant’s chicken wings are deep fried in coconut oil, gluten-free, and hand-tossed with signature sauces served to perfection. Congratulations to Sunrise Buckets for 10 years of success!

Together We Can
The Inner Wheel Club of Central Ortigas (IWC-CO) celebrated its 8th anniversary with the induction of its newly elected officers...
Urban pocket developments in Quezon City that meet the modern demands of Filipinos
Living in Metro Manila can be practical and convenient for city dwellers, professionals and employees, with shopping and dining...
The Pure, The Artisanal & The Collaborative
In the huge and busy design market that is Maison & Objet in Paris, a purity of line stands out and this was what the Design...
BenCab + Moooi Carpets Series 7: Paintings in carpet form
This lady is well-travelled — from rags to riches to musicals to the plushest pieces of rug you can find. We are talking...
Ada Ledesma-Mabilangan & the aesthetics of purity
What will stun you firstly upon visiting the condominium of cultural vanguard Ada Ledesma-Mabilangan and her husband Felipe...
A Blushing Rose
The lovely and charming Rose Lazaro, recently celebrated her birthday at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila.
