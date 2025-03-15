United by a quiet 'heroism' through centuries, Filipino-Chinese friendship will be a lasting one

On June 29 this year, the Philippines will once again celebrate Filipino-Chinese Friendship Day. Commemorating the friendly relations between the Philippines and China, this day was created with the issuance of Proclamation No. 148 that was signed by President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in 2002.

Beyond this partnership between two nations, this time-honored friendship has been nurtured by people, not nations — and this is the key to a partnership that has lasted through generations. In various fora and occasions, this is the collective sense felt when some Filipino and Chinese leaders and scholars volunteered their views on this relationship — present and future.

Former Senator Anna Dominique "Nikki" Coseteng asserts: “For as long as people are willing to talk and listen to each other, all conflicts can be resolved,” noting “that’s what diplomacy is for.”

“I have Chinese ancestry and I’m proud of it, but I am a Filipino. And I’m sure if you ask Robina Gokongwei (chairman of Robinsons Retail) and Tessie Sy-Coson (vice chairperson of SM Investments Corporation), they will say the same thing,” she adds. She expressed these same views in a recent media forum.

In his presentation at the same forum, Dr. Rommel Banlaoi, a political scientist and noted Sinologist, addressed the current dispute involving the West Philippines Sea, which he referred to as the South China Sea: “That sea was not the sea that separated our two nations,” he pointed out. “It was, in fact, the sea that made our two peoples closer through centuries. The South China Sea is the source of connection between the Chinese and Filipinos.”

Business leader John Gaisano of the Gaisano Group of enterprises, who once served as the president of the Davao chapter of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), says:

“We, Chinese and Filipinos have been working together very well simply by focusing on areas that unite us, not those that divide us. Speaking of complications, Mr. Gaisano adds: “When we allow third parties to spoil our otherwise productive partnership, they somehow create mistrust among us.” For instance, he says. “We should not legalize in the Philippines what is illegal in China or somewhere else.”

Dela Salle University Professor Meah Ang See expresses confidence that Filipino-Chinese relations will remain strong, attributing this partly to the Chinese never-say-die mindset despite inhospitable policies. Citing an example she says during the American occupation, the Tsinoys were limited to the business of merchandising. Yet soon enough, the enterprising Chinese dominated the merchandising field, which had given rise to the present taipans in the Philippines.

Dr. Cecilio Pedro, the current president of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII), volunteers that the federation is helping strengthen the two people’s friendship. He says: “Since we cannot engage in diplomacy the way the government can, we follow a people-to-people approach.”

The 70-year old federation is into “good deeds” that surely nurture friendship. The FFCCCII conducts, among a slew of activities, free seminars and workshops that promote the growth of entrepreneurship focused on micro, small and medium enterprises.

Friendship affirmed, tested

Dr. Banlaoi argues that historical prejudices from Spanish, American, and Japanese eras contribute significantly to contemporary anti-Chinese sentiment in the Philippines.

However, he also emphasizes the long-standing positive connections, pointing to trade records dating back to the Tang Dynasty.

During the Spanish colonial period, Chinese migrants arrived in increasing numbers, filling vital roles as merchants, artisans, and laborers, even contributing to the construction of churches.

Despite this, the Spanish authorities harbored deep-seated fears of the Chinese, driven by perceived invasion threats that never materialized. This fear manifested in discriminatory policies, such as barring Chinese individuals from Intramuros, confining them to segregated areas called the Parian, and

The rise of the Chinese mestizo class and shared patriotism

Despite facing harassment, Chinese migrants in the Philippines persevered, leading to intermarriages due to the predominantly male population. This created the Chinese mestizo class, the ancestors of modern Tsinoys. In the late Spanish colonial period, these mestizos formed a significant part of the ilustrado class, driving Filipino nationalism. Notably, José Rizal, a key figure in this movement, had Chinese ancestry. During the Sino-Japanese War and World War II, Chinese Filipinos demonstrated shared patriotism. They supported China's defense and joined Filipino guerrillas against the Japanese, conducting sabotage, gathering intelligence, and spreading anti-Japanese propaganda.

Shared heroic moments

Businessman John Gaisano prefers a “people-to-people” approach, in contrast to nation-to-nation diplomatic exchange, wistfully recalling the centuries-old friendship and “love affairs among us Filipinos and Chinese.” Elaborating, he says” “Irritants are easily resolved among friends. They simply become lover’s quarrels.”

The heroic partnerships between the Filipinos and the Chinese — through the years — far outshine the unfortunate moments that have become sources of irritation and embarrassment between the two peoples. The Tsinoys fought side by side with Filipino compatriots during World War II, and have fought the Spaniards and the Americans when they were colonizing the Philippines.

The quiet heroism that marks the friendship of these two peoples that happens daily seems to assure a shared future of these long-time partners. This optimism is best expressed by FFCCII president Dr. Pedro, who declares:

“When you help people succeed and enable them to lead better lives for themselves and their families, you establish strong relations. And that’s the best way to forge lasting friendships.”