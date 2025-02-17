Celebrating 25 years of exceptional hospitality: Discovery Suites marks a milestone

Since the year 2000, Discovery Suites built a reputation for offering well-appointed and spacious accommodations that serve as home-away-from-home for business, leisure and long-stay guests. With its strong commitment to service and heartfelt Filipino hospitality, the hotel remains to be the accommodation of choice for those seeking both comfort and value for money.

MANILA, Philippines — For the past years, Discovery Suites has been a pioneer of warm hospitality, topnotch service and unparalleled comfort in the heart of Ortigas Central Business District.

This year, the hotel will be celebrating its 25th anniversary, commemorating 25 years of service excellence in the hospitality industry.

Special offers in celebration of the anniversary

To celebrate this milestone and give back to their valued guests, Discovery Suites will be having exclusive deals and offers throughout the year.

To start, guests may enjoy a minimum of 25% discount on staycations with rates starting at P7,000 nett per night with buffet breakfast, food and beverage credits, and complimentary late check out.

Whether you are planning a quick staycation, a business trip, or a midway escape, this limited-time offer gives guests the perfect opportunity to experience the hotel’s signature Service That’s All Heart.

A testament of excellence throughout the years

Over the years, Discovery Suites has evolved to meet the changing needs and demands of guests and travelers. From well-designed suites, to memorable dining experiences, the hotel remained at the forefronts of innovation in the hospitality field.

“Discovery Suites’ success story in the last 25 years will always be attributed to our supporters but let’s not forget the true heart of our existence, and all of our achievements would not be possible without our associates who have been working in front and behind the scenes to fulfill our promise of providing Service That’s All Heart,” Hotel Manager Carlo Cruz said.

The team’s commitment to top-notch service earned the hotel several awards and accolades including mentions and recognitions from Tripadvisor, Conde Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and just recently, won Travel Daily Media’s Extended Stay Hotel of the Year - Philippines award.

As Discovery Suites embarks on its next chapter, it continues to uphold its dedication to delivering memorable stays and extraordinary dining experiences. With upcoming exciting promotions, the hotel remains committed in its promise to offer nothing but the best to its guests.

Learn more about their special offers at https://www.discoverysuites.com/special-offers. For inquiries, call at (02) 7719 8888 or email [email protected].

