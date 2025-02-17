World Vision seeks to bring hope, joy and justice to children in 2025

World Vision aims to make 2025 a purposeful year, filled with projects that bring hope, joy and justice to children.

MANILA, Philippines — The New Year often inspires renewal, setting fresh goals and pursuing meaningful opportunities. For 2025, World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization, invites individuals, groups, and companies to embark on impactful endeavors that bring hope, joy and justice to vulnerable children.

“World Vision has long been committed to supporting Filipinos, especially children lacking basic necessities like education, nutrition, clean water and health care. Over the years, we’ve partnered with numerous generous organizations and companies to improve the lives of children, their families and communities,” said Dr. Herbert Carpio, World Vision’s national director.

Recognized for its steadfast dedication to children, World Vision has established a reputation as a trusted partner for corporate social responsibility efforts. While it cherishes its many long-standing partnerships, the organization also welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with new and enthusiastic partners eager to make a difference.

Last year, impactful partnerships included the Typhoon Kristine Relief Operations with Every Nation Missions and Greenhills Christian Fellowship (GCF) Northeast. During the holiday season, World Vision joined hands with Lola Nena’s for the Christmas Hope in Every Home Campaign, distributing Noche Buena packages to 24,000 children. This initiative also featured Lola Nena’s limited-edition Christmas Mini Boxes.

World Vision expanded its reach through its partnership with Binibining Pilipinas, leveraging the beauty pageant’s platform to amplify its advocacy and inspire broader community support for children in need.

This year, World Vision embarks on 2025 with renewed hope, supported by its advocates and celebrity ambassadors, who will engage in a range of activities to promote its mission and drive public support.

New collaborations for 2025

Among the year’s exciting new initiatives is a partnership with Pilmico Foods Corporation to provide Egg Machine Livelihood start-up kits to 79 families in Zamboanga Del Norte and Misamis Occidental, fostering sustainable agribusiness ventures.

Another upcoming collaboration with Robinson’s Handyman Inc. will launch this February, while the Sun Life Foundation continues its partnership as World Vision’s official disaster relief partner. Sun Life has pledged P500,000.00 in reserve funding to support emergency relief efforts.

The year will culminate with the Enough Fellowship Dinner, an exclusive event for stakeholders and advocates of the ENOUGH campaign, showcasing progress and inspiring further action against child hunger and malnutrition.

A legacy of support

In addition to welcoming new partners, World Vision remains grateful for its long-term sponsors and donors. Campaigns like Back-to-School, Brigada Pagbasa, ENOUGH and Girls Can continue to thrive, supported by those who have stood by the organization for many years.

Individuals are encouraged to join the cause by becoming child sponsors, contributing as little as P30 a day or P900 per month to provide essentials such as education, clean water and health to children in need.

As the number of vulnerable children in the Philippines grows, World Vision hopes more individuals and organizations will unite in sharing their blessings. “Through World Vision, we aim to make 2025 a purposeful year, filled with projects that bring hope, joy and justice to children,” concluded Carpio.

For more updates on World Vision and its programs, visit the World Vision website at https://www.worldvision.org.ph and follow World Vision Philippines’ official social media pages: @worldvisionph on Facebook and Twitter, and @worldvisionphl on Instagram.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by World Vision. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.