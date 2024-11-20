Ambassador Philippe Jones Lhuillier shares remarkable stories of diplomatic life in new book

MANILA, Philippines — Ambassador Philippe Jones Lhuillier (PJL) has finally shared his life story—from his challenges to his successes—through the book A Purposeful Journey of a Lifetime. This compelling work offers an intimate glimpse into the life and experiences of one of the country's most esteemed diplomats and business leaders.

The book is divided into six chapters, each providing a unique perspective on PJL's life. The early chapters explore his upbringing and the foundations of his character, while latter chapters delve into his diplomatic career, his spiritual journey, his commitment to family, and his corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Every chapter of the book offers valuable lessons on leadership, resilience and the power of purpose.

Ambassador Lhuillier presents the Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain on June 15, 2017.

One of the focal points of the book is PJL's experiences and attributes as an ambassador. Known for his dedication to fostering international relations, PJL served as the Philippine Ambassador to Italy, Portugal and Spain. His diplomatic journey was marked by numerous challenges, including navigating complex political landscapes and promoting Philippine interests abroad.

PJL also recalls the significance of cultural diplomacy, as highlighted by his efforts to establish Casa Filipinas, a cultural center in Spain dedicated to showcasing Philippine heritage.

"Building bridges between our nations through cultural exchange was a mission close to my heart," he shares in the book.

It has long been PJL’s aspiration to build a one-stop-shop multi-purpose center that will feature Philippine history and culture, promote the Philippines as a tourism and business destination, and provide services catering to the various needs of Filipinos and foreigners alike.

He hopes and prays that he achieves this dream goal during his current term as Philippine Ambassador to Spain. Readers can find an update from PJL on this particular subject in the book’s Epilogue.­­

Asia-Pacific ambassadors to Portugal (from left) Chakorn Suchiva (Thailand), Hiroshi Azuma (Japan), Mulya Wirana (Indonesia), Anne Plunkett (Australia), Leena Salim Moazzam (Pakistan), Ambassador Lhuillier (Philippines) and Yoo Jung-hee (South Korea).

The book also highlights PJL's ability to overcome challenges. One notable example is his successful negotiation of trade agreements that benefited the Philippines' economy.

Colleagues and friends have nothing but praise for his diplomatic acumen and unwavering commitment to his country. "Philippe's vision and strategic thinking have always been his strongest assets," notes a fellow diplomat.

Throughout his career as an envoy, PJL received several significant awards and recognitions, including the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic and the Order of Civil Merit from Spain. These accolades underscore his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and promoting Philippine culture on the global stage.

A Purposeful Journey of a Lifetime is a book that not only celebrates the achievements of Ambassador Philippe Jones Lhuillier but also offers readers valuable lessons on leadership, perseverance and the pursuit of purpose. With its rich narratives and insightful reflections, the book provides a roadmap for aspiring diplomats and leaders.

It is truly a must-read for anyone interested in the remarkable life of the Philippines’ longest-serving ambassador.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by . It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

for Cebuana Lhuillier