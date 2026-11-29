Are you running yet?

In our Gospel today (Mark 13:33-37), Jesus rouses us: “Be alert! Watch!” And once we lock our eyes on the Lord who is coming, what are we to do? Our Opening Prayer today, the First Sunday of Advent, gives us the answer:

Grant your faithful, we pray, almighty God,

the resolve to run forth to meet your Christ

with righteous deeds at his coming,

so that, gathered at his right hand,

they may be worthy to possess the heavenly kingdom.

Run forth! We run forth with righteous deeds—the works of mercy from last week: feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, welcoming the stranger. We run forth by risking our talents instead of burying them, as we heard two weeks ago. Every act of mercy and every risk taken for the kingdom adds another drop of oil to our lamps, as we reflected on the week before that.

We run forth not only for the honor of gathering at God’s right hand, but to receive the responsibilities entrusted to those who stand there. Now, if the word “responsibilities” just made you slow your stride, remember what we learned in the Parable of the Talents: In God’s kingdom, responsibility isn’t a burden; it’s a gift. As the master says, “I will give you great responsibilities. Come, share your master’s joy.”

Are you running yet? Or are you at least resolved to run forth?

If there is one famous image that captures the complete opposite of this Advent energy we have been painting so far, it’s Adam on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel:

Adam slouches; his heavy frame slumps back against the hillside. Meanwhile, God surges, stretching every muscle to bridge the distance between heaven and earth. Adam’s eyes are languid, lazy, lacking enthusiasm; God’s gaze is locked in, longing, loving.

The wind sweeps back God’s silver hair. His sheer tunic ripples in the rush of air. Borne aloft by angels inside a billowing crimson mantle, God hurtles towards Adam. Every detail in Michelangelo’s masterpiece conveys the breathtaking speed and urgency of a Creator racing to reach his creature.

But Adam doesn’t even stand up. He can’t even raise his drooping hand towards God without leaning his forearm on his knee. Adam barely stirs.

However, as excited as God is to connect with Adam, God stops one inch short of him. Why? Because God respects his freedom. To bridge that final sliver of sky, Adam needs only to make the slightest gesture. Yet he doesn’t even lift a finger. Adam, it seems, has made his choice.

This is not just Adam. Many times, this is also each and every one of us.

Are you running yet? Or are you still leaning back on the hillside?

The fresco we have been scrutinizing is commonly known as The Creation of Adam. Frank Lynn Meshberger, MD, in a 1990 article published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, challenges this title. After all, God is already finished creating Adam. He is fully formed; his eyes are even open. Meshberger suggests that a more apt name may be The Endowment of Adam. Having given Adam the gift of life, God wants to give Adam another gift. What is this? According to Meshberger, it is the gift of intellect. One clue for this is that the red cloak surrounding God and his angels actually resembles a human brain. It takes a doctor to see this!

I wish to offer a different interpretation. It is not the gift of the intellect being offered to Adam. There is something better. Having given Adam the gift of life, God wants to give Adam an even greater gift. What can be greater than the gift of life? The gift of life with God. My case for this also rests on the red cloak. Other medical researchers have pointed out that it resembles a postpartum uterus, which makes the green cloth an umbilical cord!

In Biblical Hebrew, a word for deep compassion and mercy is rachamim, which comes from the root rechem, meaning “womb.” Rachamim is “womb-love,” an expression capturing the visceral, nurturing bond between a mother and her child. In Scripture, this is the exact kind of love God offers to us.

God is always rushing to us because he wants to be in a relationship with us. But many times, like Adam, we act as if we couldn’t care less. Why?

“Be alert! Watch!” With that Advent call so close to Christmas, I can’t help but continue with, “And you better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout—I’m telling you why. He’s making a list and checking it twice. He’s going to find out who’s naughty or nice. Santa Claus is coming to town!” Think about it for a while: That song is actually creepy. “He sees you when you’re sleeping. He knows when you’re awake. He knows if you’ve been bad or good, so be good for goodness’ sake!” That’s scary!

Why aren’t we scared of Santa Claus? It’s because we know he comes bringing gifts.

Are we scared of God? Is that why we watch out for him? Can we not see that he is always gifting us?

Maybe we don’t run to God because we don’t know him well enough. Or maybe we don’t run to God because we are afraid he knows us too well.

Your prayer assignment this week:

Listen to Whitney Houston’s “Run to You” for a different Advent carol.

Imagine God singing to you:

I know that when you look at me

There’s so much that you just don’t see

But if you would only take the time…

Then make Whitney’s words your own, and admit that often, you are:

…a guy or girl who’s scared sometimes

Who isn’t always strong

Can’t you see the hurt in me?

I feel so all alone

I wanna run to you

Won’t you hold me in your arms

And keep me safe from harm?

Let God tell you:

I (more than you can ever know, also) wanna run to you

But if I come to you

Tell me, will you stay

Or will you run away?

Run forth! In a normal race, the finish line stays put while you exhaust yourself trying to reach it. In Advent, the “finish line” is a Person—and he is already running to meet you.

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Fr. Francis teaches Theology, Education and Scripture at both the Ateneo de Manila University and Loyola School of Theology. As a classroom teacher, he is first and foremost a student. As a professor, he sees himself primarily as a pastor.