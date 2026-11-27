Andi Eigenmann's children win gold, bronze in first jiu-jitsu competition

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann shared her pride after her children, Lilo and Koa, won medals in their first national jiu-jitsu competition in Manila.

In an Instagram post, Andi revealed that the siblings had been training in the sport for only five months before joining the competition.

While she and her family were initially unsure if the children were ready, both were excited to test their skills against other competitors.

Koa won two gold medals, while Lilo bagged bronze despite being the smallest competitor in her weight class.

“We’re so proud of both of them!” Andi wrote, admitting that she was among the loudest supporters during the competition. She also shared that her partner, professional surfer Philmar Alipayo, was equally enthusiastic while cheering for the children.

The actress thanked their coach and the team behind their training for helping prepare the young athletes for the competition.

Beyond their medal wins, Andi said she was proud to see her children develop discipline, confidence and good sportsmanship through the sport.

She particularly commended Lilo for handling her loss with grace, saying she was happy to see her daughter demonstrate such maturity at a young age.

Andi also shared that jiu-jitsu has become a good complement to her children's surfing activities, allowing them to grow up learning two sports they enjoy.

“Jiu-jitsu has been such a great complement to their surfing, and we love that they get to grow up with this surf-and-jits life! Learning about discipline, confidence, and how to keep showing up for the things they love,” she said.

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