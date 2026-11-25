Mothers urge DOH to replenish depleted pneumococcal conjugate vaccine stocks

Residents of Sariaya, Quezon avail of the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13), also known as the pneumonia vaccine, during the medical and dental mission spearheaded by the provincial government at the Sariaya Sports Complex on May 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Weeks before Christmas, several parents look forward to receiving their 13th-month pay, hoping to use it for a sumptuous Noche Buena feast.

But for some families, putting meals on the table for Christmas Eve may not be their biggest priority this year.

One of them is Emilyn Garcia (not her real name), 28, a mother of two from Negros Occidental, who would rather pay out of pocket to secure a dose of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) for her baby at a private hospital. This comes after vaccine supplies—which should be provided free of charge at public health centers across the country—have run dry for months.

“Maghintay lang daw po (They just told us to wait)," she said, recalling how she and her baby repeatedly visited their health center, only to be told that they had to wait for weeks for the box of vaccine vials to arrive.

“Kaya wala talagang kaming idea if ano bang problema, kung bakit wala pa rin ‘yong vaccine" Garcia told Philstar.com.

(So we really have no idea what the problem is or why the vaccine is still unavailable.)

The vaccine is part of the government’s immunization schedule for infants, with doses administered at six, 10 and 14 weeks of age.

However, Garcia’s baby has yet to receive even the first dose of PCV, despite already reaching seven months of age.

What is PCV? For parents like Garcia, the wait means more than having to forgo something extra for the holidays. The vaccine is meant to provide their children with immune protection against respiratory complications and invasive bacterial infections caused by bacteria that can colonize the nose and throat.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PCV protects against diseases such as pneumonia, as well as other serious infections, including ear infections and meningitis, to which infants are vulnerable.

Pneumonia and meningitis are among the leading causes of illness and death worldwide for children under two years old, UNICEF Philippines said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that pneumonia claimed 740,180 lives in 2019, with the disease most prevalent in southern Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Meningitis is a life-threatening disease that causes inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The WHO added that preventive measures, including vaccination, timely diagnosis and appropriate medical care, can help protect children from the disease.

A costly alternative for parents

Despite its importance, accessing the PCV shot becomes an ordeal for mothers nationwide due to depleting stocks.

“Hinihintay ko na mag-explain kung bakit wala o magsabi sila na mayroon ba o wala [supply],” Garcia said. (I'm waiting for them to explain why it's unavailable or to tell us whether there is supply or none)

“Babies are the most vulnerable eh. Need nila ‘yan, (Babies are the most vulnerable. They need it)" she added.

If the vaccine does not arrive by the second week of December, Garcia said she would get it from private hospitals, where she was quoted between P5,000 and P6,000 per dose.

Completing the three-dose series could cost her approximately P15,000 to P18,000, an amount she said would be difficult for low-income Filipino households to afford.

Garcia called on the Department of Health (DOH) to replenish its PCV stocks, joining other mothers who demanded a clear timeline for restocking.

“[Baka dumating] sa puntong ma-hospital ang mga bata, ang mga anak namin, dahil sa isang sakit na sana ay naiwasan kung hindi lang nagkaroon ng kakulangan ang ating gobyerno,” Gigi Vargas-Baroga, 31, a first-time mother from Camarines Sur, said.

(It might reach the point where children, our own children, end up hospitalized because of an illness that could have been prevented if our government had not experienced a shortage)

“[Sana] magkaroon ng siguradong panahon, buwan, kung kailan, or sagot, definite answer kung kailan magkakaroon ng PCV,” she added.

(We hope they can give us a definite timeline or month, or a clear answer on when the PCV will become available.)

DOH says PCV vaccine deliveries are underway

Health Secretary Edwin Mercado told Philstar.com that 5.5 million doses of PCV were procured in 2026, a 400,000-dose decrease from 5.9 million in 2025.

“The vaccines are on the way. They will be in phases lang as we verify quality and safety on the vaccines,” Mercado said.

The DOH said deliveries were made on November 10 and 11 in several areas across the country, based on its supply chain management system.

Among the areas that received direct deliveries are Mimaropa and the Bicol Region, including the Legazpi City Health Office, Masbate Provincial Health Office and City Health Office, Pascual Rural Health Unit, Sorsogon Provincial Health Office and Claveria Rural Health Unit.

Other city and provincial health offices included Marawi, Tawi-Tawi, Lamitan, Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur, as well as Basilan through the Ministry of Health of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Regional government health units of Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Central Luzon, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao and Soccsksargen also received deliveries.

What caused the delivery delay? Jan Llevado of the DOH Disease Prevention and Control Bureau attributed the procurement delays to adjustments following the implementation of the new procurement law and concerns raised by suppliers.

“These adjustments, together with the necessary coordination and procedural processes, affected the overall procurement timeline. Concerns raised by suppliers also required careful consideration to ensure fairness, transparency, and compliance with the applicable rules,” she said in an interview Philstar.com.

Vaccine shortage amid questions over health spending

In a radio interview on November 14, Ombudsman Jesus Remulla called for transparency in the healthcare sector following reports of bulk medicine purchases that expired, even as recurring shortages in medical facilities remained a concern.

Earlier, on September 4, Sen. Raffy Tulfo revealed during a Senate hearing the alleged multibillion-peso worth of medicines purchased in 2023 that were reportedly “buried underground.”

During the House appropriations briefing on September 7, Mercado said the DOH was looking to fast-track vaccine procurement to prevent supply delays, with P6.855 billion earmarked for its immunization program.

The House of Representatives later realigned the DOH's budget during the continuation of the 2027 proposed budget deliberations on November 14.

Deputy Speaker Janette Garin (Iloilo, 1st District) cited the underutilization of vaccine funds to explain the P4.87-billion reduction in allocations for family health, immunization and nutrition commodities.

According to Garin, the funds allocated for pneumococcal vaccines for children in the 2025 and 2026 budgets remained unused.