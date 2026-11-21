A cooking mama’s breakfast highs

Preparing my own breakfast every morning, despite having a kasambahay, is an activity I enjoy and look forward to. I never really know for sure what I feel like eating until I’m in the kitchen. I usually start with two eggs for the protein they provide, and how I cook them depends on the ingredients at hand. A ripe avocado calls for poached eggs. Fresh mushrooms and spinach mixed with bits of goat cheese, mozzarella or cheddar make a great omelette. Hot pandesal with soft cheese makes me hanker for fried eggs so I can sweep up the soft egg yolk clinging to my plate. Once, I turned fresh peaches into a confit I spread on goat cheese slathered on sourdough toast.

Instead of commercial tomato or pizza sauce, I’ve learned to make my own using fresh tomatoes. The homemade sauce can be used for pizza, pasta or as a bread topping. I toast two slices of sourdough in the air fryer for two minutes, layer on my tomato sauce and cheese, then air fry on medium-high heat for another two minutes. Once done, I add some chopped fresh basil or fresh mushrooms sautéed in olive oil and butter.

When I crave something sweet, I make sourdough French toast dipped in egg, cinnamon and vanilla, then air fry the slices until crisp. I drizzle them with pure maple syrup or honey and add a little butter. Sometimes, I’ll use peanut butter instead. To maximize the joy of a satisfying breakfast, I make myself a cup of decaf cappuccino with almond milk using an electric frother.

Perfecting a poached egg or finding creative ways to use leftovers is part of the fun. To increase my protein intake, I’ll sometimes heat up one or two pieces of chicken adobo, air-fry unsalted danggit, or prepare cold tofu topped with sliced century eggs and a little honey-soy sauce.

There is also something therapeutic about preparing my own morning meal, especially as I navigate life as a cancer warrior. I am more conscious of what goes into my body, and make an effort to use fresh, wholesome ingredients. I avoid unnecessary additives and choose food that nourishes and comforts. Preparing my first meal of the day allows me to take an active role in looking after myself, one breakfast at a time.

In a way, this daily ritual has become part of my healing journey. It gives me something to look forward to, a little creative outlet and a sense of control over an aspect of my life that I can still manage. There is satisfaction in seeing a dish turn out just the way I imagined it, even if it is only a perfectly cooked egg!

It also helps me feel less helpless or dependent on others, despite undergoing treatments. Knowing that I can still do certain things on my own gives me a sense of independence that matters.

And when I whip up something or do little chores for my husband or children, the experience takes on an even deeper meaning. It becomes my little way of showing love and serving my family. As a wife and mother, I don’t want to feel like a burden to people who care for me. Being able to prepare or do something for them, no matter how simple, reminds me that I still have something to give.

Perhaps this is one of the blessings of faith: discovering that even in our most difficult seasons, we can still find purpose in the little things. Healing is not always measured by medical results or the absence of illness. Sometimes, it is found in the quiet joy of preparing breakfast, nourishing ourselves and sharing a meal with people God brings into our lives.

For this cooking mama, these breakfast highs of mine are little victories worth celebrating.