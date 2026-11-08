Let kids be kids: The lasting happiness of real-world play

Having grown up in the ’70s, I feel fortunate to have known the simple joys of playing outdoors in playgrounds and open fields. Indoors, board games and toys kept my siblings, playmates and me busy for hours—until our yayas and maids called us for merienda: butter-and-sugar sandwiches, banana cue, ensaymada or pan de regla from the neighborhood bakery or sari-sari store, washed down with ice-cold Coke.

Some of my fondest childhood memories are of playing in the snow. When I was six, my family moved to Boston, where we lived near the Charles River. During winter, the river would freeze over. While some residents bravely ventured onto the ice, I preferred the freshly fallen snow. My younger brother and I built snowmen and made snow angels, sweeping our arms and legs across the ground. Bundled in thick clothes and boots, we could play for hours.

When we moved back to Manila, my first neighborhood playmate was Marisse. We played patintero with our siblings or held tea parties by the driveway using my favorite pink tea set. At school, I loved playing jackstone, patintero and kickball with my classmates.

Looking back, I see how much these ordinary moments enriched my childhood. Today, screens compete for much of children’s attention. Digital devices have their place, but they cannot fully replace the freedom of running outdoors, creating something with our hands or laughing with friends over a game.

Real-world play is not simply a way to pass the time. It helps children develop physically, emotionally and socially—and gives them room to explore, imagine and make memories that can last a lifetime.

Why real-world play matters

Running, jumping, climbing and playing tag help children develop strength, balance and coordination. Outdoor play also gives them a chance to enjoy daylight and explore their surroundings. Indoors, molding clay, drawing and building with blocks encourage creativity and help children practice hand-eye coordination.

Play with others teaches children to share, take turns, negotiate and resolve disagreements. Whether they are inventing make-believe games or deciding whose turn it is on the swing, they learn patience, empathy and cooperation. These everyday encounters build confidence and help prepare them for life’s challenges.

Making room for play in a digital world

Encouraging children to put down their gadgets does not mean banning technology. It means setting reasonable boundaries while making time for activities that engage their bodies, minds and imaginations.

Parents can establish screen-free times during family meals and limit device use before bedtime. Children also learn from what adults do, so putting our phones away during family time shows them the value of being present.

A gentle warning or timer before screen time ends can make the transition easier, too.

Just as important, make other activities inviting. Building blocks, arts and crafts, board games and puzzles spark imagination and problem-solving. A walk around the neighborhood or a visit to a nearby park can become a scavenger hunt for interesting leaves, smooth stones or flowers—and a chance for children to notice the world around them.

Let childhood unfold

Even now, I remember the playful Tagalog chant my friends and I sang during the statue game or Chinese jackstone:

Amy, Susie, and Tessie,

Romeo, Juancho, and Jose Mari…

I love singko pambili ng puto,

Sa mga tindero ng bitso-bitso…

Tinga-ling-a-ling…

STATUE!

[1, 2, 3]

I may have forgotten some of the games we played, but the laughter, friendships and little rituals remain with me.

Let’s allow children to be children: to run outdoors, get their hands dirty, skin their knees occasionally and let their imaginations run wild. Some of childhood’s most treasured memories aren’t made on a screen. They’re made in the simple, wonderful moments of playing, exploring and growing up.