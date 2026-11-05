Garie Concepcion pregnant with 2nd child with Michael Pangilinan

MANILA, Philippines — Garie Concepcion, daughter of actor Gabby Concepcion, is expecting her second child with singer Michael Pangilinan.

The couple announced the pregnancy in a joint social media post, describing their growing family as a “blessing and miracle.”

Garie shared an ultrasound photo of their baby on Instagram, accompanied by three stuffed toys, yellow flowers and a baby onesie bearing the words “little ANSWERED prayer.”

“Another beautiful reminder that God’s plans are always greater than ours. Our family is growing and our hearts are too,” she wrote.

“Our 2026 plot twist, blessing and miracle. 2027, we’re excited for you!” she added.

Among those who congratulated the couple was Garie's sister, KC Concepcion, who commented, “So excited for you! Congratulations sis and Khel.”

In a previous interview, Garie opened up about what she appreciates most about Michael, citing his genuine personality and the way he treats her family.

“He’s very real. Hindi po siya pretensyoso. Kung ayaw niya, ayaw niya. Kung gusto ka niya, sasabihin niya,” she said.

“Kung may gusto siyang gawin para sa 'yo, sinasabi at ginagawa niya. Pero kung meron man po akong na-appreciate talaga kay Michael is 'yung kung paano niya minahal 'yung pamilya ko. Sobrang malambing po siya,” she added.

Garie and Michael welcomed their first child, Danielle Amari, in 2023. Garie marked Amari's first birthday by sharing a photo of them together on social media.

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