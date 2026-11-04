Angelina, Brad's daughter Vivienne 4th child to drop Pitt surname

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie Pitt arrive at the premiere of Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' on October 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California.

MANILA, Philippines — A fourth child of former celebrity couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has officially dropped the Pitt name.

A judge in Los Angeles granted the petition of 18-year-old Vivienne Marcheline to change her surname from Jolie-Pitt to simply Jolie.

Vivienne filed her petition last July 20, over a week after she and twin brother Knox celerbrated their 18th birthday, citing "personal" reasons in no longer using her father's surname.

She had already been going by Vivienne Jolie the past couple of years, including a playbill credit on Broadway's "The Outsiders" in 2024, which she and Angelina produced.

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Three other children of Angelina and Brad previously had their name legally changed: Vivienne's older sisters, Shiloh and Zahara Marley, as well as older brother Maddox Chivan.

It is not known if Knox is also changing his name, although he did not have the Pitt surname on his high school diploma last June. There is also no news yet about the former couple's sixth child, Pax, who turns 23 later this month.

Brad and Angelina were one of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples at the turn of the millenium. Their relationship ended in May 2016 when Angelina filed for divorce.

Both actors were declared legally single in 2019 and the divorce was finally settled at the end of 2024. The two are still disputing in court ownership of their Château Miraval winery in France.

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