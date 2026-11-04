'Find a new family': Britney Spears slams sister Jamie Lynn, ex Kevin Federline

MANILA, Philippines —Britney Spears expressed her ire against ex-husband Kevin Federline and her own sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

The artist posted on her Instagram account a blurry screenshot from the 2003 film "Uptown Girls," where Dakota Fanning's young character is giving the finger.

The post's caption was bookended by Britney saying "I will find a new family!!" as she complained of being treated unfairly by past family members.

"Jamie Lynn never let me hold Ivy one time when I would visit in Louisiana during Covid in two week trips and Kevin wouldn't let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up in their house," she said.

Britney is referring to Jamie Lynn's second daughter who she had with husband Jamie Watson. Ivey was only two years during the pandemic, around the time when Britney was about to end her conservatorship battle.

The "Princess of Pop" has two sons with Federline, Sean Preston and Jayden James, during their three-year marriage. Federline had majority custody of them in their youth.

"They made me feel like a slave and have all their secret things they did behind my back and all I ever did was work for my dad!!!" Britney said.

Britney has largely kept out of the public eye since ending her years-long conservatorship, save for numerous unfiltered online posts like the most recent one.

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