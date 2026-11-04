Five expert advice young Filipinos can take to protect their mind health in an always-on world

72% of Filipino youth report feeling lonely or sad, even as they remain among the most digitally connected, according to the AXA Mind Health Report 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The AXA Mind Health Report 2026 found that 72% of Filipino youth report feeling lonely or sad, even as they remain among the most digitally connected. Young Filipinos spend an average of 7.5 hours a day on screens—1.5 hours more than older age groups.

The report also points to higher levels of stress and anxiety, alongside more frequent sick leave, suggesting that the effects of emotional strain can extend beyond the screen and into everyday life.

These findings took center stage at AXA Philippines’ Mind Health media forum as the country observes Mental Health Awareness Week and World Mental Health Day this October. The forum brought together experts and advocates to discuss the mental health challenges facing Gen Zs and young millennials and how to create safer, more supportive environments for them to thrive.

The conversation featured influencer Lottie Bie, who shared her personal journey navigating mental health struggles; Yuri Marshall, CEO of Mind You and AXA’s long-time partner in providing mental health counseling to its health policyholders, who offered insights into mental health services and accessibility; and Dr. Kristine Elaine Abary from the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) and The Medical City, a psychiatrist specializing in child, adolescent and adult mental health, who brought a dual perspective as both a mental health professional and a parent.

Together, their perspectives highlighted the importance of looking beyond awareness to ensure young people have the understanding, support, and access to care they need.

For many young Filipinos, being connected is no longer something that happens occasionally; it is the backdrop to everyday life. But what happens when constant connection leaves little room to switch off? Here’s what the experts have to say:

1. Pause before reacting to what you see online

Not everything you see online needs an immediate response or deserves your attention. Encourage young people to pause and reflect on how certain content makes them feel, whether it’s the pressure to keep up with others, the uncertainty brought by constant updates, or hurtful comments and online bullying.

Taking breaks from social media, limiting exposure to distressing content and remembering that online posts rarely show the full picture can help them manage these pressures more mindfully. Setting boundaries around screen time and notifications can also create space to rest, recharge and focus on life beyond the screen.

AXA The forum featured insights from Dr. Kristine Elaine Abary, child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist at the National Center for Mental Health and The Medical City, and Yuri Marshall, CEO of Mind You, AXA Philippines’ long-time partner in providing mental health counseling to its customers.

Dr. Abary also underscored the importance of a strong support system at home.

“It all starts at home. We need to build healthy relationships where young people feel safe, secure, understood and loved. When they have strong connections at home, navigating the pressures of the outside world becomes more manageable. We cannot keep our children in a bubble, but we can equip them with the values and beliefs that will help them stay grounded as they face life’s challenges,” she said.

2. Pay attention to what your screen time is doing to you

Screen time can mean different things, from attending online classes and working on assignments to chatting with friends or scrolling through social media. Rather than focusing on hours alone, pay attention to how these digital habits affect one’s mood, sleep, concentration and relationships.

AXA’s 2026 Mind Health Report reveals that while being constantly connected can help young people stay in touch and feel informed, it can also take a toll on their well-being. In fact, 98% of Filipinos say screen time negatively affects their daily lives, particularly their sleep quality (74%), physical activity (73%), ability to concentrate (73%) and overall mood (72%). These findings are a reminder that staying connected should not come at the expense of caring for yourself.

Dr. Abary emphasized the importance of using technology intentionally and maintaining healthy screen-time habits.

“There are healthy ways to use technology, and the key is to be intentional about how we use it. One way to assess our screen time is to look at its purpose. Passive activities, such as doomscrolling, can become unhealthy, especially when they start affecting our sleep or real-world relationships. In contrast, using technology to work, learn or develop new skills can be productive. It is also important to establish healthy boundaries, such as leaving our phones in another room to minimize distractions and make more time for in-person connections,” she said.

The goal is not necessarily to spend less time online at all costs, but to make that time work better for you.

3. Make room for connection beyond the group chat

Group chats and social media help Filipinos stay close to friends and family, especially when busy schedules or distance make it difficult to meet in person. Still, constant online interaction does not always translate into feeling supported or understood.

With many Filipino youth reporting feelings of loneliness or sadness in the same AXA Mind Health Report, meaningful connection deserves attention. Make time to catch up with a friend, share a meal with family, take a walk together, or have a conversation without distractions.

Marshall highlighted the importance of genuine human connection, particularly amid the growing pressures of everyday life.

“Studies by PwC and Mind You found that seven out of 10 employees experience high levels of presenteeism, where they are physically present but mentally disengaged. This highlights the importance of fostering genuine connections and meaningful interactions. We have also found that 50% of those who sought support through the Mind You platform simply needed someone to talk to. Sometimes, having someone who will listen can make a meaningful difference,” he explained.

The aim is not to replace online relationships with offline ones, but to complement digital connection with relationships that offer genuine support, belonging and understanding. Even a short, honest conversation with someone you trust can make it easier to feel heard and less alone.

4. Use AI for reflection, not as a replacement for human support

The Mind Health Report also highlights the growing use of artificial intelligence for mental health-related guidance, reflecting how people are looking for new ways to understand and manage their well-being.

These tools can be a starting point for reflection, but their responses should be approached critically. AI-generated guidance may not fully understand a person’s circumstances, and it should not be treated as a diagnosis or a substitute for qualified mental health support.

When emotional difficulties persist or begin to affect everyday life, talking to a trusted friend, family member, guidance counselor, or mental health professional can provide a more appropriate path forward.

“Technology can help someone begin a conversation, but human understanding, empathy and professional care remain important,” Dr. Abary added.

5. Make checking in with yourself part of the routine

Young people regularly use their phones to keep track of notifications, messages, schedules, and social feeds. Their own mental health deserves the same attention.

Take a few moments to notice changes in mood, energy, sleep and daily habits. Persistent anxiety, constant fatigue, withdrawing from loved ones or losing interest in activities once enjoyed are signs worth paying attention to. Recognizing these changes does not mean something is necessarily wrong, but it can help decide when one needs to slow down or seek support.

AXA Philippines' Mind Health Self-Check offers a simple starting point for understanding an individual’s current mental well-being. It is not a diagnosis, but it can help in knowing when to pause and reflect, as well as considering whether there is a need for additional support.

AXA Content creator Lottie Bie hosted and moderated the AXA Mind Health Media Forum, sharing personal insights from her own mental health journey and helping foster open conversations around mental well-being.

Bie shared how she manages anxiety by setting boundaries online and focusing on small, manageable steps in her daily life.

“I make a conscious effort to separate my online identity from my personal life to maintain healthy boundaries. I also manage my anxiety by filtering out negative keywords that I know can trigger me on social media. Sometimes, the best way to navigate uncertainty is to take things one step at a time and focus on small, simple actions rather than letting fear overwhelm you. Whether it is grabbing a coffee, going for a walk or journaling, these little things can help you feel more grounded,” she said.

In a world that rarely stops sending notifications, protecting mental well-being may start with learning when to stop and listen to yourself.

For more information about AXA Philippines' commitment to holistic well-being for all, visit https://www.axa.com.ph.

Editor’s Note: This press release from AXA is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.