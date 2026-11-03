Lea Salonga not actively looking for love after split from husband

MANILA, Philippines — Broadway star Lea Salonga is focused on building a fulfilling life rather than finding a romantic partner.

The award-winning singer-actress shared her views on love and her current relationship status in an interview with ANC's “Beyond The Exchange.”

Asked whether she remains open to finding love, Lea said getting married again is not something she is working toward at this point in her life.

“It’s not something that I am actively building a life towards,” she said.

Instead, Lea shared an advice she came across online, encouraging people to prioritize themselves and create a meaningful life regardless of their relationship status.

“Build your life as if you are not getting married, where you prioritize yourself, where you love yourself, where you fall in love with yourself, and create a beautiful life,” she quoted.

The international theater star said she believes personal growth and happiness should come before the pursuit of a romantic relationship.

She likened finding love to attracting butterflies to a garden, saying people should focus on making their lives fulfilling rather than chasing after a partner.

“It’s like, when you build a garden and make it beautiful, that’s when the butterflies come. Don’t chase the butterflies. Attract them to your garden,” she said.

“So, create your life and if you meet somebody who makes your life even better, then that is when you can consider. But it is not something I am actively looking for,” she added.

Lea also revealed that her friends are unlikely to arrange dates for her, saying they respect her choices and want her to be happy.

“They won’t. I know my friends way too well. For them, it’s kung saan ka masaya, du’n ka dapat,” she said.

The singer further explained that she already has a fulfilling life, with much of her attention going to her son, friends and home, alongside her professional commitments.

“I have a life that is incredibly fulfilling, professionally. As far as my personal life goes, my attention is to my son, and to my friends, and my home, and you know there’s a lot of work on my plate,” she shared.

Last January, Lea confirmed her separation from her husband, Robert Chien, after years of marriage.

For now, the Tony Award-winning performer appears content with focusing on her family, career and personal happiness rather than actively pursuing another relationship.

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