How to keep your sanity in an upside-down world

Reading about tragic deaths, violent riots, corruption scandals and other discouraging events can chip away at the positive outlook I try hard to maintain.

With so much evil and strife, how do we remain sane and hopeful in a world that seems to be spiraling downward?

I suppose the first step is to accept that we can’t control everything around us. We cannot stop every injustice, prevent every tragedy or change the hearts and minds of people determined to do wrong. But we can choose how we respond to the world we live in.

For starters, we need to be mindful of what we allow into our minds. With news available at the touch of a finger, it is easy to fall into the habit of endlessly scrolling through one disturbing story after another. Before we know it, our hearts are heavy, our moods have soured, and we begin to wonder if there is anything good left in this world.

Staying informed is important, but we don’t have to immerse ourselves in misery to prove that we care. It is perfectly all right to put down our phones, turn off the television and give ourselves permission to breathe. Taking a break from the news does not mean we are indifferent. It simply means we recognize that our peace of mind matters, too.

Another way to lift our spirits is to notice the good things that rarely make the headlines: the neighbor who helps a struggling family, the stranger who returns a lost wallet, the friend who checks in after an exhausting hospital procedure, and those who care for the sick, feed the hungry and stand up for what is right.

These everyday acts of kindness may seem small compared with the enormous problems confronting the world, but they remind us that goodness has not disappeared. It is still here, often working quietly and without fanfare.

We can also do our little part to make the world better. We may not be able to change world events or personal circumstances, but we can be kinder to others. We can refuse to spread gossip, treat people fairly, encourage someone who is struggling or extend a helping hand. We may never know how far a small act of goodness travels.

And then there is faith.

I find comfort in remembering that we are not expected to carry the weight of the world on our shoulders. Prayer gives us a place to bring our fears, frustrations and unanswered questions. We can ask God for the wisdom to know what we can change, the courage to act where we can make a difference, and the grace to accept what is beyond our control.

When I feel overwhelmed or disappointed, I allow myself a good cry, followed by a little talk with God. Somehow, I always come away feeling lighter, more peaceful and comforted. Afterwards, I do something that makes me happy, like watching a lighthearted K-drama or indulging in a sweet treat.

Faith does not mean closing our eyes to suffering or pretending everything is fine. Rather, it gives us the strength to face difficult realities without allowing despair to have the final word.

We can also appreciate the ordinary blessings we sometimes take for granted: a home-cooked meal shared with loved ones, a conversation peppered with laughter, a beautiful sunset, a warm embrace or simply waking up to another new day. Gratitude does not erase our problems, but it reminds us that even in difficult times, life offers moments worth cherishing.

The world may not change overnight. There will always be people who disappoint us, events that break our hearts and circumstances that test our faith. But do not allow the darkness around us to extinguish the light within you.

So I’m learning to stay informed without becoming consumed, to care without carrying every burden, to pray and trust in God’s providence, and to do whatever good I can.

I may not be able to fix the whole world, but I can make my little corner of it a little kinder, more loving and hopeful.

And honestly, I believe that is a good place to start.