Kris Aquino reveals qualities she wants in Bimby's future wife

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino has opened up about her hopes for the future wife of her youngest son, Bimby, saying she prays that he will end up with someone beautiful, intelligent and kind.

During the first part of her two-part interview on GMA-7’s “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on Wednesday, October 28, the Queen of All Media shared her thoughts on Bimby’s love life and the kind of woman she hopes he will eventually marry.

Kris said she believes her son would make a devoted partner, describing him as caring, loving and faithful.

“Anyone who will become Bimb’s girlfriend and his wife in the future, sinasabi ko na naka-jackpot 'yung babaeng 'yun kasi maalaga si Bimb, mapagmahal, and I am so definite na he will be 100% faithful,” she said.

The television host also admitted that she has tried to match her son with women she thinks would make good daughters-in-law, although her efforts have not always worked out.

“I’ve been matching him with these girls na I say na, 'Bimb, I like her to be my daughter-in-law.' [He goes] 'Yeah, mama, she also wants you to be her mother-in-law. The problem is she doesn’t like me,'” Aquino said.

Aquino acknowledged that her preference for a beautiful daughter-in-law might sound shallow, but explained that her son would carry on the Cojuangco-Aquino family name.

“I know it sounds na parang, ‘Wow. She hasn’t changed. Medyo mababaw!’ Pero ‘di ba Boy kasi, Bimb is the one who will carry on the Cojuangco-Aquino last name,” she said.

She added that she believes Bimby would choose someone with a good character, but admitted that physical beauty remains one of her considerations.

“I’m sure hindi siya magmamahal ng someone na pangit ang ugali. Pero you know, baka magpa-cute pa-cute lang tapos nag-make up eh paano kapag nawala ‘yung makeup tapos hindi siya gano’n kaganda?” she said.

For now, Kris said the women her son has introduced to her have met her expectations in terms of both looks and intelligence.

“So far, all the girls that I’ve met, all are pretty. And all are smart,” she said.

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