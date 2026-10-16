Women's and children's rights take center stage at advocacy presser

Rep. Ann Matibag (1st District, Laguna), pictured on the left as one of the event’s moderators, said Zonta District 17’s advocacy must be communicated clearly and carried out through service that communities can see and feel.

MANILA, Philippines — An advocacy group underscored the need for women and children to have equal access to resources and decision-making without fear of violence.

Zonta District 17, an advocacy group championing women’s and children’s rights, recently held a press conference for the upcoming International Day of the Girl Child.

The presser, which coincided with the group’s officers’ leadership training, emphasized the group’s commitment to strengthening volunteer leadership, advancing girls’ right to education, and translating advocacy into meaningful community action during the press conference.

Rep. Ann Matibag (1st District, Laguna), who served as one of the event’s moderators, said Zonta District 17’s advocacy must be communicated clearly and carried out through service that communities can see and feel.

“Its impact must be reflected in a girl’s ability to continue her education, a woman’s opportunity to earn a livelihood, and a community’s capacity to recover with dignity,” said Matibag.

She cited Zonta District 17’s encouragement on members, young professionals and community partners to voluntarily contribute for the sustenance of this advocacy for women and girls.

“Every girl deserves the chance to learn, the freedom to dream, and the support to build her future,” added Matibag.

Also joining the event were District 17 Chair for Public Relations & Communications and former International President Olivia Ferry, District Governor Runcha Boribalburibhand, Area 1 Director Azucena Yao, Area 3 Director Angelita Ang, Area 4 Director Marie Cecilia Pua Phee, Area 5 Director Eleanor Soriano, District 17 Chair for Leaders Institute Sonia Tiong-Aquino, and District 17 Chair for Z and Golden Z Club Committee Lourdes Almeda Sese. (Contributed story)