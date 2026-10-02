'Tito' Ruru Madrid meets sister Rere, Kai Sotto's newborn Atlas

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Ruru Madrid is welcoming his new role as an uncle after his younger sister Rere gave birth to her first child with husband, basketball player Kai Sotto.

The celebrity couple confirmed the birth of their son, Atlas, last Tuesday with photos of them in a Muntinlupa hospital.

Rere and Kai announced they were expecting last June, a month after their surprise wedding in Cavite.

Ruru paid a visit to his sister at the hospital alongside his partner and fellow actor Bianca Umali, documenting the first time he met his nephew on social media.

A video shows the actor, star patches all over his face, carrying Atlas, lulling the baby with funny voices.

On his posts he proclaimed himself "Tito Ruru" as he congratulated Rere and Kai.

"Re, sobrang proud ako sa'yo. Mommy ka na! Alam kong hindi naging madali ang lahat, pero look at you now. You did it, Bunso," Ruru told his sister, and to Kai he said, "Alam ko rin na hindi madali para sa'yo na mapalayo kay Baby, pero ginagawa mo ito para sa kanila. Saludo ako sa'yo, Bayaw."

This as Kai recently signed with B.League team Altiri Chiba, his fourth team in Japan, and will debut with his new team this weekend.

Ruru also wrote a brief message for his nephew, vowing that he and "Tita Bianca" would always be around for him.

"We’ll be here to watch you grow, support you, and love you every step of the way. Welcome to the world, Atlas. We love you!" Ruru ended.

RELATED: Rere Madrid gives birth to first child with Gilas player Kai Sotto