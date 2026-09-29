'Hi principessa': Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin welcome first child

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse with their first baby

MANILA, Philippines — Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are officially parents.

The couple announced on Monday, September 28, that they had welcomed their first child, a baby girl, three weeks earlier.

“We took Labor Day literally this year,” Sprouse and Palvin wrote in a joint Instagram post.

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of the couple standing with their backs to the camera while holding their daughter between them. All three were wearing Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys as they watched a game on television.

The couple has yet to reveal their daughter’s name.

Sprouse, 34, and Palvin, 32, got married in July 2023. They announced they were expecting their first child in May while attending the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France.

At the time, Palvin was photographed with her baby bump while wearing a light blue dress, with Sprouse standing beside her in a tuxedo.

The couple later revealed that they were expecting a baby girl during the July premiere episode of Sprouse’s podcast, “Wildmen.”

“Do you want to share?” Palvin asked Sprouse during the episode.

“Yeah, we’ve been calling her principessa,” Sprouse said, explaining that the Italian word means princess.

“But no, we are having a baby girl, which I’m very excited about. I’m excited to be a girl dad, actually,” he added.

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