Manila Doctors Hospital urologist Dr. Eduardo Gatchalian honored by Urological Association of Asia

Widely regarded as the "Father of Modern Philippine Reconstructive Urology," Dr. Gatchalian's prestigious recognition goes beyond the distinction itself, honoring his decades-long of service, expertise, and excellence in advancing urologic medicine in the Philippines and across Asia through clinical practice, research, education, leadership, and mentorship.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Doctors Hospital's (MDH) renowned urologist Dr. Eduardo R. Gatchalian has been conferred Honorary Membership in the Urological Association of Asia (UAA) at the 23rd UAA Congress held on September 4, 2026, in recognition of his excellence in Reconstructive Urologic Surgery and distinguished contributions to the field of Urology.

Widely regarded as the "Father of Modern Philippine Reconstructive Urology," Dr. Gatchalian's prestigious recognition goes beyond the distinction itself, honoring his decades-long of service, expertise, and excellence in advancing urologic medicine in the Philippines and across Asia through clinical practice, research, education, leadership and mentorship.

Dr. Gatchalian’s influence extends across some of the country's most respected medical institutions and professional organizations. He has previously served as President of the Philippine Urological Association and President of the Philippine College of Surgeons, as well as Chairman of the Philippine Board of Urology. He was also the founding member of the Asian Society of Female Urology, Philippine Erectile Dysfunction Research Organization, Asia-Pacific Continence Advisory Board, Philippine Multicenter Urologic Research Foundation, and the Philippine Society of Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgeons.

Urological Association of Asia is a premier international body dedicated to advancing urology and enhancing patient care in Asia. With 25 national member societies, the Association represents a growing community of more than 25,000 practicing urologists across the region.

As Manila Doctors Hospital strengthens its mission to provide excellent, patient-centered healthcare, the recognition bestowed upon Dr. Gatchalian serves as a meaningful reminder of the institution’s commitment to excellence.

It is also a strong testament to MDH’s pride in having accomplished physicians whose expertise contributes not only to its patients but also to the continued growth and reputation of Philippine medicine.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Manila Doctors Hospital. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.