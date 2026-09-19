When illness evicts vanity

Vanity is a full-time job with a strict dress code—and a boss who lives inside your bathroom mirror. Every morning, I face this boss, sighing at my thin, sparse hair and darker complexion—parting gifts from treatments and medication. I used to devote so much time and effort to dressing up, accessorizing and applying makeup—a dramatic production with me as director, star and harshest critic.

And then cancer renegotiated my priorities.

Nothing humbles this habit quite like serious illness. When your body decides to lose most of its hair, its glow or even the ability to stand upright, your inner diva quietly packs her bags and leaves. You realize that obsessing over a pore was a luxury reserved for the perfectly well, and surviving becomes much easier when you stop worrying about audience reviews.

In the past, mirrors were a battlefield. I didn’t just look. I audited. I tilted my chin to inspect every blemish. I applied three different serums before bedtime, hoping to reverse “the environment.” Clothes shopping was my sport: fashion, my creative outlet. My hair was like a moody celebrity client. If one strand refused to cooperate, out came the gels and accessories to tame the rebellious traitor. After retiring from the corporate world, I gave away tons of clothes, shoes and accessories. The unexpected lightness I felt after decluttering was a quiet acceptance and affirmation of who I am now.

After most of my hair started to fall, I decided to wear a wig to feel normal. I’m not bald, but have lost much of my hair. At first, every fallen strand felt like another sad goodbye. I would throw the hair into a trash bag, disposing of evidence that made the loss feel less real. Eventually, I stopped caring. Peace arrived the day I realized I was spending more energy grieving my hair than celebrating the fact that I was still alive.

Sunblock, a light dusting of face powder, hair clips to style my wig, and a face mask to help protect me from infection are my new essentials. Light makeup is reserved for lunch dates with friends and nights out.

Illness has a remarkable way of stripping away the superficial. When your hair starts thinning, your skin darkens and your energy often runs out, the vanity factory simply goes out of business.

Your relationship with the mirror changes completely. You catch a glimpse of your nearly bare head and, instead of panicking, feel a sense of relief. The woman looking back no longer resembles the one you remember, yet she looks braver. You cannot fight illness and a bad hair day at the same time.

When survival becomes the goal, you discover that your worth was never tied to a full head of hair or flawless skin. Perhaps that is what God had been gently teaching me—that our value is never found in the mirror but lovingly placed within us long before we worried about wrinkles or appearances. Hardly-there hair and a tired face, it turns out, can be an exceptionally practical look. It requires almost no maintenance and lets you nap at a moment’s notice.

The true sign that life is returning to normal isn’t simply the return of your appetite. It is the unexpected desire to check whether your eyebrows look okay.

Vanity has returned like an old friend who disappeared during a crisis, then suddenly texts you when the drama is over. I find myself reaching for lipstick or styling my hair with colorful clips and I can’t help but giggle. Wanting to look good is a deeply human way of saying I’m ready to participate in the world again.

Today, I welcome vanity back—but as a pleasant visitor rather than a demanding supervisor. The mirror still greets me every morning, but it no longer gets the final say. Illness didn’t cure me of vanity. It simply introduced me to a better mirror, one that reflects gratitude instead of perfection. These days, I smile when wearing a confidence-boosting wig that transforms me into a more radiant version of myself. But I smile even more because, by God’s grace, I am still here to see myself, create memories—and be with loved ones.