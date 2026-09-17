Nasal congestion: Doctor lists natural ways to unclog stuffy nose

Stuffy noses or nasal congestion is the response of a person's immune system to the presence of the cold virus in one's nasal lining.

MANILA, Philippines — A stuffy nose may sound like a simply annoyance, but for some, it is the beginning of illness that could get worse.

Clogged or runny noses make one harder to breathe, and with the head feeling heavy, it often accompanies other symptoms like a headache, aching joints or muscles, and an itchy throat.

According to Dr. Paulo Angelo D.C. Catindig, an otorhinolaryngologist at Makati Medical Center, stuffy noses or nasal congestion is the response of a person's immune system to the presence of the cold virus in one's nasal lining.

"As the immune system releases white blood cells to fight the infection, the blood vessels in your nasal passages become inflamed and swell," the doctor explained. "This narrows the airways, leaving little room for air and mucus to pass through. This results in the stuffiness you experience."

The common cold often lasts a week but individuals can bear it by taking non-prescription decongestants — whether as a pill, syrup, or nasal spray — which shrink the nasal passages' swollen vessels.

Dr. Catindig suggested looking for decongestants with ingredients like phenylephrine or pseudoephedrine, but only as prescribed by one's doctor or according to package they come in, or to try trustworthy home remedies.

The most popular examples are nasal inhalers like Vicks, Hong Thai, and Katinko, which mix camphor, menthol, and natural herbs for a cool sensation when inhaling through the nostril. The doctor, however, reminded that these only give quick, temporary relief rather than full unclogging.

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Older generations will be familiar with steam inhalation: pouring boiled water into a bowl and leaning over it with a cover over the head to trap moisture.

"Keep your eyes closed and your face about 12 inches away from the boiling water," advised Dr. Catindig, reiterating it gives temporary decongestion. "Inhale slowly through your nose. The steam softens and loosens thick, trapped mucus, allowing you to breathe better."

Lastly, the doctor recommended eating hot soup and broths for sore throat and a stuffy nose.

Dr. Catindig suggested adding some spice to the soup to help thin mucus, lessen nasal swelling, and stimulate sinus drainage. Steam from hot tea offer the same relief, especially peppermint or ginger flavors, which act as a natural decongestant.

Adequate rest must also accompany all these natural remedies amid the temporary recovery they give.

"With these home remedies and a few days at home, you will be breathing better in no time," ended Dr. Catindig. "See your doctor if your cold does not improve after 10 days and if it comes with symptoms like a fever, a persistent sore throat, pain in the ear, and difficulty breathing."

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