Obligations over family life: Yeng Constantino says not ready for motherhood

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino admitted that she is not yet ready to become a mother, saying she still has responsibilities to her family that she wants to fulfill.

Yeng opened up about motherhood during an interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” where host Boy Abunda asked if she was ready to have a child.

“Marami pa po akong obligasyon,” Yeng replied.

Yeng has been married to Yan Asuncion since February 2015. The couple tied the knot at Hacienda Isabella in Indang, Cavite, and have been together for more than a decade.

While Yeng said she remains open to becoming a mother in the future, she explained that her priorities are currently centered on her family.

“My mom passed away five years ago. Noong bago po mamatay si Mama, ang talagang ibinilin po sa akin ay mga kapatid ko saka si Papa,” she said.

Yeng recalled discussing the responsibility with her husband and how they viewed the blessings they had received as an opportunity to help their family.

“So I talked to my husband. Love, alam mo, kasi tayo ‘yong bine-bless ni God, e. And ang daming dumarating na biyaya,” she said.

“I guess ‘yung way ng mama ko na ibinilin sa akin ang mga kapatid ko, kung bakit tayo binubuhusan ni Lord, mayroon siyang dahilan,” she added.

Yeng also revealed that one of her siblings was diagnosed with cancer last year, prompting her and Yan to help shoulder the cost of the treatment.

Despite the challenges, Yeng said she is grateful for the opportunity to support her family.

“Kung will ni God, kung mangyari po, okay. Pero right now, I’m just so happy na ako po ‘yung naka-assign sa family ko to help them,” she said.

For now, Yeng is also taking on a new role in her career as one of the coaches of the returning “The Voice Kids” on GMA 7, alongside Julie Anne San Jose and Gloc-9.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame after winning the first season of “Pinoy Dream Academy” in 2006 and has since established herself as one of the country's prominent pop-rock performers.

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