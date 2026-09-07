Ogie Diaz gifts daughter Erin P1M for remaining single, childfree at 25

MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager and host Ogie Diaz made sure his eldest daughter Erin’s 25th birthday came with a life-changing surprise: a P1 million gift for remaining single and childfree.

Ogie fulfilled a promise he had made to his children, handing Erin a check worth P1 million during her birthday celebration, as seen in her vlog.

“Pangako ko kasi sa kanila kapag wala pa kayong asawa, wala pa kayong anak, 'Erin my gift to you,'” Ogie said as he presented his daughter with the check.

Although Erin already knew about her father’s birthday gift, she was still overcome with emotion and broke down in tears as Ogie fulfilled his promise.

Ogie explained that the agreement was meant to encourage his children to enjoy their youth before taking on the responsibilities that come with marriage and parenthood.

“Baka sabihin nagyayabang, 25 na kasi siya (Erin). Sabi ko kasi walang asawa, walang anak at 25 (may isang milyon) kasi gusto ko i-enjoy nila ‘yung kanilang kabataan kasi mahirap mag-asawa o nakipag-live in na. Tapos magkakaanak, tapos iiwan mo ‘yung anak mo sa amin, tapos gigimik-gimik ka. Kaya i-enjoy mo muna (pagiging single),” he said.

For Ogie, however, the P1 million gift is not simply a reward for being single. He also wants Erin to use the money to build something for herself.

“Magne-negosyo kasi siya at ‘yan ang gagamitin niya. Magtatayo siya ng coffee shop. Alam niya na pera niya ‘yan at kailangan niyang alagaan at palaguin,” Ogie revealed.

Erin, meanwhile, expressed her gratitude and asked for support as she prepares to embark on her business venture.

The birthday celebration also took a playful turn when the guests teased Erin about her birthday wish involving her boyfriend of several years.

When the topic of a birthday kiss came up, Ogie jokingly threatened to take back the check.

“Kung ‘yun ang birthday wish niya, kukunin ko na ito (tseke),” Ogie quipped.

Erin quickly backed down from the idea.

“Ay 'wag na. Saka na tayo mag-kiss,” she told her boyfriend.

For Erin, turning 25 came with more than just a memorable birthday celebration. It also marked the beginning of a new chapter — one that comes with her father’s trust, a million-peso investment and a coffee shop dream of her own. — Video from Erin Diaz YouTube channel

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