Alex Gonzaga announces birth of 1st child with Mikee Morada

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Alex Gonzaga has officially entered a new chapter in her life as a mother.

Alex announced on social media that she and her husband, Lipa Vice Mayor Mikee Morada, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

In an Instagram Reel, Alex shared a glimpse of her journey into motherhood, including photos of herself and Mikee with their newborn.

“Now there are three of us, with our very own little baby boy,” Alex wrote in the caption.

The announcement came after Alex documented parts of her pregnancy in her YouTube vlog series, “My Pregnant Life,” where she opened up about her experiences from the latter part of her second trimester through childbirth.

In the vlog, Alex revealed that she was placed on total bed rest in late June after doctors discovered a small opening in her cervix.

While on bed rest, Alex said she made the most of her time at home by getting plenty of rest and indulging in some of her pregnancy cravings.

Among the food she enjoyed was Kare-Kare given to her by her neighbor and fellow celebrity, Pauleen Luna-Sotto.

As she entered her third trimester in July, Alex also revealed that she had developed gestational diabetes.

She then had to regularly monitor her blood sugar levels before and after meals as part of managing the condition.

According to the Mayo Clinic, gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy and usually disappears after childbirth, although it can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.

Alex's vlog also featured quiet moments she shared with Mikee as they prepared for the arrival of their baby, including singing to their unborn son and enjoying meals together at home.

At the end of the vlog, Alex confirmed that she had given birth in early August.

The couple's journey to parenthood has been especially meaningful after Alex and Mikee revealed in May that they were expecting their first child following three miscarriages.

Alex and Mikee tied the knot in 2021.

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