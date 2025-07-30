115 kids celebrate recovery from cancer at chemotherapy 'graduation' ceremony

MANILA, Philippines — They may be young, but they have already gone through what even adults would not like to experience — cancer in different forms and stages.

It is a deadly disease that leaves sufferers with no choice but to endure a long, scary and lonely treatment journey and fight a battle that no one expects kids their age to ever face head on. But the brave young souls took on the big and bold challenge — and won!

The I Want to Share Foundation (IWTS) recently honored 115 pediatric patients with the “CAn Beat It!” ceremony as they graduated from their chemotherapy programs. It was held as a tribute to the resilience of pediatric cancer survivors.

Now on its fourth year, “CAn Beat It!” became more than a ceremony but more of a celebration of the strength of young cancer warriors and their loved ones.

Last year, another batch of children also reached their milestone of completing their round of treatments, and this year’s event proved how the program continues to grow stronger year by year.

The annual ceremony has now become a testament to IWTS’ enduring commitment to support the fight against childhood cancer at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), making sure each child crosses the finish line with hope and possibility.

A graduate and his mother are joined by Dong Ronquillo, Robby Carmona, Dr. Vicki Belo, and IWTS founder and chairman Sheila Romero, among others.

This year’s graduates succeeded in overcoming a range of illnesses, including leukemia, brain tumor, langerhans cell histiocytosis, osteosarcoma, lymphoma, retinoblastoma, and solid tumors. Behind every diagnosis was a child determined to live, a team of doctors and nurses fighting beside them, and a treatment journey driven by courage, with the IWTS believing that every child deserved the chance to live fully.

Adding joy and music to the event was a special performance by musical and theatrical performer Arman Ferrer.

Renowned Filipino doctor Dr. Vicki Bel served as keynote speaker during the event. She shared her personal journey with cancer, offering inspiration and hope to the young survivors being honored on that day. Joining her as special guests were members of her family, Dr. Hayden Kho and Scarlet Snow Belo, as well as singer-actress Ysabel Ortega.

Also personally gracing the event were Dr. Pamela Fajardo, Head of the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology; and board members of IWTS, who have played key roles in championing pediatric cancer treatment in the country.

Actress Ysabel Ortega and IWTS founder and chairman Sheila Romero.

"This isn’t just a graduation — it’s a declaration of life after cancer," said IWTS Founder Sheila Romero, who herself is a breast cancer survivor. "I know how tough the fight can be, but I also know how powerful hope is. These children are proof that healing is possible and worth every effort."

Aside from the memorable graduation ceremony, the kids received gifts in cash and in kind from IWTS as well as toys from the Belo Medical Group.

RELATED: 150 kids with cancer 'graduate' from chemotherapy