‘Pahinga ka maigi’: Glaiza de Castro mourns death of father

Glaiza de Castro fondly remembers her late father, Alfred Galura, in her Instagram post on July 27, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Glaiza de Castro posted a carousel of photos and videos giving tribute to her late father, Alfred “Boy” Galura.

Glaiza confirmed the passing of her father through her Instagram tribute posted yesterday.

The “Encantadia” star posted photos of her and her father bonding, starting when she was a toddler until she tied the knot with her Irish husband David Rainey in 2021.

She also shared their bonding moments through music. He is seen in a video playing the guitar, an instrument that she also plays. Another video shows her father playing the piano.

“Ganito kita aalalahanin, ‘yung mga tawa’t ngiti, boses mo lalo na pag kumakanta ka… fan na fan mo talaga ako… at salamat sa pagsuporta mo sa mga pangarap ko… Masaya akong nakasama kitang makamtan ‘yun. Salamat sa pagmamahal mo sa amin… Sa lahat-lahat… Mahal na mahal kita ‘tay, alam mo ‘yan… Pahinga ka maigi,” Glaiza wrote on Instagram.

