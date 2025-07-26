'Matibay pananampalataya ko': Kris Aquino recalls cancer scare, vows to keep fighting

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Kris Aquino gave new updates about her health conditions, including a cancer scare last year.

Online entertainment host Mama Loi Villarama recently visited the Queen of All Media in the private resort Kris has been staying since last month, sharing clips of their visit on their YouTube channel.

An upbeat Kris was in the middle of eating dinner, steak bits prepared by her youngest son Bimby.

Kris joked she wanted to also have the meat's fat that had been cut out but couldn't because of inherited high cholesterol, which she takes maintenance medicine for even when she weighed 82 pounds.

The host-actress Kris Aquino did find it odd that she was able to eat sweets and keep her sugar levels down, and also shared her love for spinach.

Other things Kris and Mama Loi discussed were the former's admiration for TJ Monterde's "Palagi," KZ Tandingan's cover of "Two Less Lonely People in the World," Christian contemporary music, the color chartreuse, and graduates from the University of Santo Tomas.

Mama Loi shared they were wearing a jacket while Kris was covered blankets. Kris explained that glucose makes her body's temperature go up so she needs the room temperature to be really cool or else she'll flare up.

The entertainment host even turned the camera around to show the room's large air-conditioning unit and numerous electric fans, which Kris corrected as room air circulators.

Kris then talked about her two new autoimmune conditions, bringing her complications to 11, and joked she might be trying to reach 14 to mirror her February birthdate.

Mama Loi brought up circulating fake news updates that Kris was "cancer-free" leading to the Queen of All Media to clarify what actually occurred.

"'Yung pinakauna [kong] PET scan was late September or early October, nung kakauwi lang, we had a cancer scare," Kris said, which was cleared after a colonoscopy.

A more recent PET scan last May found some fluid in Kris' lungs which doctors found strange, but Kris reiterated she never had cancer.

"Parang OA na, sa dami naman ng autoimmune. Kung magkaka-cancer pa ako, parang sasabihin naman nila, 'Kinuha na niya lahat'," Kris joked. "Kung magkaka-cancer, wait na lang kayo. Kasi I'm very honest, if it's going to happen it will happen, but not yet."

Kris then thanked those who made the effort to visit her in the undisclosed location she currently resides as offered by a family who owns the property, before adding that her blood pressure had recently dropped.

"I'm at peace, kasi feeling ko naman binibigay sa'kin lahat ito to test my faith. Matibay pananampalataya ko," Kris said, recalling Jesus' temptation in the desert.

She added the only time she'd give in was on her deathbed. Kris did admit being okay with passing away after seeing Bimby reach 18 and her other son Josh feeling happy, but did not feel ready die at present.

Kris again expressed gratitude for everyone who'd been praying for her and shared again that Bimby would be taking over her social media accounts, posting content with her approval. — Video from Mama Loi Villarama's YouTube channel

