Randy Santiago undergoes eye surgery due to cataract

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Randy Santiago underwent a successful surgery to remove a cataract from his eye.

Randy thanked his doctors for the successful operation.

"One sign of aging is clouding of the eyes or cataract, which may happen in your 50s or senior years," he wrote on Instagram.

Randy said that in his case, it was time to do the procedure, which he described as "smooth, fast, painless and state of the art."

Randy is known for wearing his trademark sunglasses to cover his "lazy eye," which is a condition that shows a falling or drooping upper eyelid.

He said in past interviews that he had to undergo surgery when he was in second grade to remove a cyst on his eye.

