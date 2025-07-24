Kim Atienza, Benjamin Alves finish 10K wellness run

MANILA, Philippines — GMA News anchor Kim Atienza and actor Benjamin Alves were among the personalities who joined a wellness run in Manila.

Atienza and Alves were among the runners at the Santé Barley Trilogy Run Asia held in partnership with Runrio.

The Manila leg of the series happened last July 13, marking the successful kick-off of its third leg.

“Salamat Lord for the gift of running! 10k with @benxalves at the #santebarleytrilogyrunasia2025,” Kim wrote on Instagram.

The trilogy starts at 5K run and progresses up to a full 42K run, giving participants to build strength, endurance, and consistency.

This 2025, the journey expanded to five key cities — Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, Cebu, and Davao — and it came full circle as the national finals returned to Manila.

One of the event’s key messages is to promote the race as well as its health benefits as it encourages every person to show up, live the lifestyle, and emerge healthier in both mind and body one step at a time.

More than just a run, each leg opens access to exclusive Santé perks from product discounts to free membership.

RELATED: 'Still alive only by His grace': Kim Atienza recalls experience from Marcos loyalists