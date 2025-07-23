Kris Aquino clarifies fan's health inquiry: 'Always been cancer-free'

MANILA, Philippines — Queen of All Media Kris Aquino denied that she has cancer.

Kris replied to a comment on her Instagram post last Tuesday, where a fan said she had read comments about the host-actress being cancer-free.

“I saw couple of posts on FB (Facebook) that you are now cancer-free, Ms.@krisaquino. So I am here to check hoping it's true! I’m still hoping and praying you’d recover from this! You’re still the best and Queen of All Media. I will include you on my prayers. God is good,” a fan commented.

Kris said that she has always been cancer-free.

"I think my having another PET SCAN on the day before Mother’s Day was misunderstood. That was done to check the condition of my autoimmune and long-term COVID damaged lungs,” she wrote.

“Medyo sumobra na kung pati cancer meron ako,” she added.

Kris shared in October last year that she had several tests done, including a computed tomography (CT) scan of her chest and a positron emission tomography (PET) scan, noting the latter is done to rule out the possibility of cancer.

Kris recently gave another update on her latest health condition following her weight improvement.

The Queen of All Media said that she has two new diseases adding to her current autoimmune diseases.

