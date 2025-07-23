Nicole Hyala recovering after surgery for thyroid cancer

MANILA, Philippines — Radio DJ Nicole Hyala is now recovering after she underwent an operation on her thyroid gland.

The radio DJ shared on Instagram about her decision to go through total thyroidectomy, a surgical procedure done to remove all or part of the thyroid gland, last July 18.

"Unang sinabi ko pag-balik ng room after surgery? Mic Test, Mic Test! Hahahaha!" she said.

"I am so grateful na na-preserve ang aking iconic voice. 'Di lang ako nag-try pa ng Nicolehyala laugh kasi baka mawakwak ang tahi. Hahahaha!

"Road to recovery na tayo hanggang maging cancer-free na. Mapagtatagumpayan ang lahat by God's grace," Nicole wrote.

Nicole has been discharged from the hospital as seen in another Instagram post.

"Papagaling at papalakas na lang sa bahay and I will be back at work before we all know it, in time sa paglabas ni Jose Mari Chan at Mariah Carey. Hahahaha! Thank you for all your prayers! Tuloy ang raket sa August 9! Hahahaha!" she said.

The DJ referred to the popular Christmas memes of Chan and Carey, two iconic singers whose Christmas songs are used to herald the Chrismas season in the Philippines, which is widely believed to start in September.

Nicole revealed last month that she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

RELATED: 'Mali ka ng kinalaban': Nicole Hyala reveals thyroid cancer diagnosis

