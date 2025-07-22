Leptospirosis: How to know if you have it, pediatric group explains

Individuals wade through knee-to-chest deep flooded areas at Florencia Road in San Francisco Del Monte, Quezon City on July 21, 2025

MANILA, Philippines — The Pediatric Nephrology Society of the Philippines, Inc. issued an advisory regarding leptospirosis as heavy rains continue to rage around Luzon.

The organization is composed of pediatric kidney disease specialists that practice in the Philippines.

On its Facebook account, the organization posted a social card defining leptospirosis and how it is contracted.

"[Ang leptospirosis ay] sakit na nakukuha sa paglusong sa baha o pag-inom ng tubig na kontaminado ng ihi ng daga at ibang hayp na may leptospira. Nakakapasok ang mga leptospira sa mga sugat at galos sa balat na nababad sa tubig baha," the group said.

(Leptospirosis is a disease contracted by wading in floodwater or drinking water contaminated with the urine of rats and other animals carrying the bacterium leptospira. Leptospira can enter wounds and abrasions on the skin that have been soaked in floodwater).

The group said signs and symptoms of leptospirosis include fever, headache, stomachache, redness of the eyes, jaundice, trouble urinating and shortness of breath.

Children experiencing symptoms should be taken to the nearest health center or doctor, it added.

If a child has waded in floodwater at least once, the organization suggested they should take two tablets ng Doxycycline 100 mg within 24 hours to prevent leptospirosis, adding that Doxycycline is freely available in health centers.

Other alternative medications are Azithromycin (10 mg/kg single dose, maximum dose 500 mg) and Amoxicillin (50 mg/kg/day every six hours for three to five days, maximum dose 500 mg every six hours).

If a child has been exposed for more than seven days, they should be given medicine again after a week.

"'Wag na tayong dumagdag sa bilang ng may lepto. Ingat! (Let's not add to the number of people with lepto. Be careful!)," the organization ended.

RELATED: Filipino workers face heightened levels of stress, sadness — survey