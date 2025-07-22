'Wheelchair bound': Kris Aquino now has 11 autoimmune diseases

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Kris Aquino gave another update on her latest health condition following her weight improvement.

On her official Instagram account, the Queen of All Media said that she has two new diseases adding to her current autoimmune diseases.

"The typhoon made my rheumatoid arthritis HURT so much (it's hard to explain the other autoimmune diseases I have as well as the two recently diagnosed diseases because of my multiple autoimmune diseases)," Kris said.

Kris added that in the meantime her youngest son Bimby will take over her Instagram account and will answer all of her followers' comments.

"Let's have fun. Bimb will soon take over my IG (with me checking before he posts). Get to know us because we are very different people now," Kris shared.

"At 11PM, we'll answer the questions we find intriguing and worth answering. Walang bastusan, please?"

In the comments section of the post, Kris gave details of where she is now.

"This place is very peaceful and living where I get fresh sea air and listen to the waves was always my dream," Kris said, adding she was bound to use a wheelchair and will need to learn how to walk again.

The host-actress also admitted that she's a different person now, "That's the problem — I'm not the same me and I want to give all of you the KRIS you deserve."

She humorously compared the multiplication of her autoimmune diseases and its complications to Gremlins, the fictional creatures that multiple when exposed to water.

"I now have 9 primary autoimmune diseases, #10 is a result of the 9, and I have an 11th disease that came about because of my lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren's, and a few of my other autoimmune diseases," Kris ended.

RELATED: Kris Aquino sees weight improvement since returning home