Sharon Cuneta denies Ozempic behind weight loss

Sharon Cuneta as seen on her Instagram post on February 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Sharon Cuneta clarified she did not take the anti-diabetic medication Ozempic to achieve her weight loss.

The Megastar sat down for an interview with Karmina Constantino for the broadcast journalist's "KC After Hours" series on YouTube in an episode uploaded last July 19.

In the middle of the interview, Karmina brought up that many people had noticed Sharon lost weight in such short time, with some saying it was because of daily pills or an injection.

Sharon added that many individuals assumed she had taken Ozempic to which she said, "What is wrong with Ozempic? Absolutely nothing."

Ozempic is one of the brand names for Semaglutide, an anti-diabetic medication mainly used to treat type-2 diabetes but can also be used for long-term weight management.

"Of course you don't want to take the stash of somebody that really has problems with high blood sugar levels when it's becoming scarce," Sharon added, stating clearly she never took Ozempic.

The actress did admit to trying another medication once before but could not handle its effects, citing a floating-like sensation of her brain and her ongoing heart condition.

Explaining the latter, Sharon has been taking maintenance medication since 2003 as her resting heart rate is that of a runner presently jogging.

Sharon decided to start losing weight when she turned 50 back in 2016 after looking back at her ruined metabolism, a result of multiple crash diets.

"I wasn't even sure that my body could respond in a positive way," Sharon continued. "I said 'If I do it slowly, can I still lose weight?,' because I felt hopeless that's why it took me forever."

The Megastar also admitted to being grossly overweight in the past, which she clarified was not a diss at others who are overweight, but the nature of her work prompted the loss.

Another reason Sharon wanted to lose weight was so she could live longer and have the chance to spend time with grandchildren, so she cut down on sugar, bread, and dairy bit by bit.

"When I put my mind to something, it's kind of hard to break me. I wasn't doing it for other people, I was doing it for myself. It's hard to shake me when I'm in that zone," Sharon ended.

